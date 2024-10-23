Ebuka Songs has shared moments he linked up with Zimbabwe-born singer Blessing Annatoria Chitapa

The 'I Will Pray' gospel singer and Annatoria in the pictures he shared gave different loved-up postures

Many of Ebuka Songs' fans and followers, including singer Timi Dakolo, read meanings to the pictures as they asked questions

Popular gospel singer Ebuka Songs has caused a stir with the series of pictures he shared with singer Blessing Annatoria Chitapa.

In one of the pictures, Ebuka and Annatoria posed like they were couples, as many of the gospel singer's fans read meanings to it.

Ebuka Songs poses with Zimbabwe-born singer Annatoria. Credit: ebukasongs

Ebuka Songs, who was formerly signed to Moses Bliss' label, in the comment section, seemingly told his fans to ignore the pictures and focus on his new song.

See the pictures of Ebuka Songs and Annatoria that have left fans talking below:

Annatoria is a Zimbabwe-born singer from Russells Hall, Dudley, in the UK. She emerged as the winner of the ninth series of The Voice UK; her winner's single, a cover version of Robbie Williams' "Angels", charted at number 50 on the UK Singles Download Chart.

Fans react to Ebuka Songs' post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, including a reaction from singer Timi Dakolo. Read them below:

timidakolo:

"No Dey stress our mind, just tell us. Is she the one or should we expect another?"

iamkennethko7:

"You don fall my hands sir...who you leave battlefield for."

dr_onete:

"Looks like a prewedding or proposal pic, fine boy + fine girl wey love Jesus."

mahlangualinah:

"You look so compatible in the Lord."

faithtosin_:

"Why these pictures dey make me overthink."

arc_topstar:

"Is it song featuring Or Forever featuring ?"

mahlangualinah:

"I DECLARE AND I DEGREE she's the one .because you look so compatible."'

thatsesuboy:

"Na only me they see pre-wedding shoot."

ifedioku_001:

"Apostle on fire talk fast ooo, who is she to you???"

Ebuka Songs hits the gym

In other news, gospel singer Moses Bliss shared a fun video of him and Ebuka Songs at the gym.

In one of the clips, Ebuka Songs was seen struggling to lift a weight.

The fun video stirred reactions from the likes of singer Frank Edwards, among others, who teased Ebuka.

