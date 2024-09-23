Fun videos of Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, and some popular faces at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's residence in the UK are trending

In a clip, Davido, while conversing with Pastor Tobi, Chiefpriest and Soso Soberekon, bragged about his status of being unstoppable

Davido's comment comes barely hours after he caused commotion on social media over Edo gubernatorial election

Music star David Adeleke Davido and his 30BG crew, including celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest, reality star Kiddwaya, and talent manager Soso Soberekon, have been spotted in London, United Kingdom.

The videos, shared by Nigerian-UK-based media personality Adesope Shopsydoo, showed the moment Davido arrived at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's residence. The pastor hosted the DMW label boss and others at a dinner.

Davido brags about having access to US presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

A highlight of the dinner night was Davido's bragging about being unstoppable as he conversed with Chiefpriest, Soberekon, and Pastor Tobi.

Speaking in Yoruba, Davido said 'Won o le mu David o', which means 'They can't get David,' suggesting that he is unstoppable. He also bragged about having the access to call US presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Sharing the video online, Shopsydoo, in a caption, wrote,

"Got the call that PT @tobiadegboyega_ was hosting a quick dinner in London 🇬🇧 for One of the greats of our culture."

Watch the videos below:

Davido's comment in the video comes after he was involved in a heated exchange over the recent Edo election.

Reactions as Pastor Tobi hosts Davido, others

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

ademola.ata:

"Love that “won o le mu david O."

officialbigdom_:

"Nobody dey cover drinks here cos its filled with pure hearts."'

abdullahhii1:

"OBO just too de normal and real but haters no want make him live him real self in peace."

bubu_jones77:

"Pastor wey no wan leave faji for worldly people oga stand one place make we know if na poopori or bible."

Davido and Chioma in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Chioma were sighted in London on a night out.

The couple, who welcomed a set of twins, were having fun at a nightclub. They both wore matching colours in the clip.

Chef Chi was twisting and vibing to the music as she made some displays in front of the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng