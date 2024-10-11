Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently had a close experience with a self-driving car and expressed shock

The Afrobeats songstress was spotted outside the country with her friends when the exquisite ride picked them up

Tiwa, on noticing the automobile was navigating the road on its own without a driver, gave out loud screams

Nigerian singer Tiwatope Omolara Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage, trended online following her reaction to seeing a self-driving car.

The Afrobeats star who is currently outside the country, was captured in a video with a couple of friends as they boarded an automobile.

Tiwa couldn't believe her eyes when she noticed that the car was turning its steering on its own without a driver in charge.

The mother of one and her friends screamed out loud. Their reaction to the luxury ride showed that they were indeed Africans, which one of her friends confirmed.

Fans react to Tiwa Savage's video

dj_moree2:

"Nigerian police go still stop am"

therealmrsjones1509:

"It’s a programmed car, what’s the shock about."

hmiles_:

"This type of car is not advisable to be driven. There are computer’s errors /glitch that occur regularly please don’t risk your life. This type of car is among 1million ways to die young."

kelglobalsolution:

"Who road safety, olopa dem go ask for license if them bring this car to naija."

imoleayomi154:

"Mama no Dey see una trolling 😍shopping the life of her head 😂😂😂😂 that kind thing."

__hrykh:

"I still won't board such a vehicle. I won't leave my life in the hands of technology. I know wetin my eyes dey see if other people dey drive me sef. I no fit ever shut my eyes..."

