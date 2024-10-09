Nigerian fast-rising singer Rema met an unexpected appreciation during an event he graced in Australia

A video shared online saw the moment Rema and American superstar Busta Rhymes entered their fans around

The multiple Grammy winner spoke highly of the Mavin star, which caught the interest of many on the internet

Nigerian fast-rising star Divine Ikubor, best known as Rema, shared a heartwarming moment with American superstar Trevor George Smith Jr, aka Busta Rhymes.

The two singers met at an event, and Busta was head over heels to be in the same gathering with the Afrobeats talent.

Rema, along with his colleagues Asake and Omah Lay, headlined the 2024 Promise Land festival in Australia.

The festival, which took place from October 4-6, 2024, featured a diverse spectrum of musicians, including Jorja Smith, Miguel, Busta Rhymes, and others.

This was where Rema and Busta were speculated to have met.

The I Know What You Want singer praised Rema for his track record and spoke on the influence of Afrirca in producing great talents.

During his speech, he referred to the Mavin signee as “brother”.

Rema and Busta Rhymes spur reactions

essen_tial__:

"Your top 3 are now WIZKID, BURNA & REMA"

mx_dimeji:

"Abeg let’s dey specific oo which one is Benin to world no be Nigeria Benin day again."

its_kingterry:

"You compare Rema to Davido Burna to Davido Wizkid to Davido If they are really bigger than him, why are you wasting your time to compare?"

evve__lynn:

"Rema is really doing the best… damnnnnnn."

funny_spirit01:

"Wizkid and rema are on the same level David na there grand great father in all aspects."

erudite411:

"Rema is way bigger than Wizkid now."

_m_kizzy_:

"@essen_tial__ una never reach 😂 we literally need some more hater for Davido. Him no go ever minus."

Busta Rhymes sings along to Burna Boy's performance

A video has made the rounds on social media of veteran US rapper, Busta Rhymes, showing love to Burna Boy’s music.

In the viral clip, Busta was seen smiling proudly as he sang along to Burna Boy performing Last Last in New York.

After the video trended online, many netizens reacted to it with pride as they commended Burna Boy for being a great performer.

