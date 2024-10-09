Nigerian singer Wizkid’s popular disc jockey DJ Tunez has pursued his dreams of being a professional basketball player

The music executive joined the team of players in the just-concluded celebrity games held at Madison Square Garden in New York

Videos shared on Tunez’s social media depicted the excitement in his heart as he signed autographs for his fans around

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s official disc jockey, Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, aka DJ Tunez, has fulfilled his dream of becoming a professional basketball player.

The entertainment executive excited his fans and followers with videos from his debut game, which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Wizkid DJ, Tunez made his basketball debut at Madison Square Garden. Credit: @dj_tunez

Source: Instagram

Tunez participated in the NY Knicks celebrity games challenge and was spotted with other players on the court.

More clips from the event saw Tunez sign autographs for some of the spectators who were there to cheer him.

Watch videos below:

Wizkid's DJ trends online

Legti.ng compiled the reactions below:

enggarrickcalvin1:

"Even davido’s father Dey regrets why wizkid no be his son"\

theamazonreloaded:

"One thing about Tunez, he is always having fun! You just know he’s living his best life ."

big_madumadu:

"Ecool go think say na skit…"

kinginace247:

"Professional basketball what? I don’t believe that was just a celebrity game I’m outta here."

queen_lilyify:

"Don't use money to weaponise the poor and make dem ur tools, teach dem how to fish and also stand on their own... Bigwiz 2024 ."

deksyn:

"When e no c shows and gigs 2 perform again😂,old taker don change his destiny with his ego."

ayo_of_fc:

"This is how a society is formed and not a society to throw barbs into the opposing camp. Camp Fc for life ."

Wizkid performs at Bukayo Saka's birthday

Wizkid was one of the top celebrities at the 23rd birthday celebration of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

Saka, who turned 21 on September 5, celebrated his special day following their 3-1 Premier League victory over Southampton.

The England sportsman booked out a Mayfair restaurant and had some of the world's most famous musicians perform, including the Afrobeat star.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng