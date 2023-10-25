Clips from a private listening party by American rapper Busta Rhymes, where he teased a snippet of his new song with Burna Boy trends

Busta Rhymes, who has always been a huge fan of Burna Boy, left many gushing and hailing after listening to the snippet

One hype man couldn't help but hail Burna Boy as the most versatile Afrobeat artist out of Africa at the moment

A clip of popular American rapper Trevor Tahiem Smith, aka Busta Rhymes, dropping some hard bars off a new song featuring Nigerian singer Burna Boy sparks reactions.

Busta Rhymes has always been a massive fan of the Afrobeat artist constantly seen at his shows and events across America.

Clips from Busta Rhymes's private listening album party featuring Burna Boy goes viral. Photo credit: @bustarhymes/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The veteran rapper and record label boss recently threw a private listening party for his upcoming album.

Most versatile Afrobeat artist

A clip from Busta's private album listening party leaked online and has gotten people talking. In the leaked video, the rapper was seen vibing hard to his song with Burna Boy.

Of all the tracks played at the listening party, the one with the Nigerian singer stirred the most reactions.

In reaction to the clip, one hypeman noted that Burna Boy is the most versatile Afrobeat artist.

Listen to the track below:

See how fans reacted to the leaked clip

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the leaked song:

@hesholastica:

"Wiz still body burna for like 2 of im own songs ..burna sabi sha."

@franklinto:

"That beat is monstrous."

@KennyNuga:

"Burna Boy killing it."

@adedoja001:

"Odogwu no be nickname and Odogwu no be onigbese."

@FizoNizo:

"I just love white people. Dem dey support you even if them know no wetin you dey do or sing. But if na black man, ein go don strong face say; which kind mumu music be this."

@Carmarldeen:

"Burns is the only Nigerian artist that can pull this off."

@RoclifeAyo:

"Omo I just had a boner listening to this Fuckkkk."

@gtag_media:

"You can feel the energy."

@DpEsho:

"My waist is ready. But Omo Busta Rhymes hand hitting is mad."

@instinctofawolf:

"Burna is annoying but this is a hit!!!"

@baki_rahim:

"Maaaadddddd tune."

@ea_manni:

"Burna is too versatile."

Busta Rhymes attends Burna Boy's concert

Legit.ng recalls reporting when veteran U.S. rapper Busta Rhymes made headlines after he was seen attending one of Burna Boy's concerts in the U.S.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the celebrated American star watching proudly as Burna Boy performed recently in New York.

The U.S. star in the trending clip looked like he was enjoying every bit of the performance as he smiled proudly while watching the Nigerian singer perform.

Source: Legit.ng