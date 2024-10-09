Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen was one of the pairs many didn’t expect to see soon

The City Boy crooner was out for some fun in Lagos when he met the popular Galatasaray striker

A video captured the captivating moment the men were engrossed in their conversation as they ignored the events happening around them

Nigerian singer Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) and Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen had the attention of netzines for a moment following their recent outing.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and the Galatasaray striker were seen together in one of the expensive clubhouses in Lagos.

However, what had the interest of many was the manner the two engaged each other in a conversation that appeared not to be ending soon.

Burna and the father of one managed to be engrossed in their discussion regardless of the loud musical blare around them

An associate of the musician who shared the clip wrote:

“Burna Boy and Victor Osimhen wan use gist wound themselves.”

See the video below:

Burna Boy spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@heisoozy:

"Osimehn suppose Dey training oo."

@eazykeal:

"Na 24/7 make e Dey train no room for him personally life Abi ment."

@Opeyemi1185926:

"See as footballer a sportsman pack chain for neck."

@PabloDreke:

"Nah people he suppose dey chill with this, nor be all those twitter small small boys."

@ghalisidi1:

"Two people wae know their worth go for nothing less."

@UgbeEbenezer:

"The problem now is, who is bigger?"

@1Onlyblackking:

"Burna steeze is unmatched! Osimhen no believe say him na osimhen."

@inno16546:

"Burna boy dey always get gist🤣❤️if he isn't giving you gists then e no rate you."

@DatDami_Dee:

Na why he no dey ever dey fit, any small thing he go enter club go flex.... Nawa .

Burna Boy's alleged pregnant ex-boo calls him out

Stella, a Nigerian lady who was allegedly pregnant for Afrobeats international sensation Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, many years ago (2013- 2016), reemerged to share her side of the story.

During a recent podcast show, the young woman revealed that she was in a three-year relationship with the Nigerian singer before she became pregnant for him.

Stella narrated how Burna’s mother, Bose Ogulu, played a role in terminating their relationship and life after that.

