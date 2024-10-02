Wizkid has come for Davido's ally and blogger Tunde Ednut amid the latter taking sides with the DMW label boss

Star Boy, while responding to a fan, made a bold claim about Tunde Ednut being disabled while directing him to Chosen church

Wizkid's comment about Tunde Ednut has stirred up reactions with several netizens questions about the blogger's disability

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid has returned to social media to continue dragging his colleague David Adeleke Davido and those associated with the DMW label owner.

In a recent tweet, Wizkid responded to a fan who appealed to him to drag Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, who is also Davido's ally, for disrespecting him.

The fan, in a tweet, wrote,

"@wizkidayo that tunde eggnut if you no give him his own size e go pain me, he don Dey disrespect you no be today."

In a response, Wizkid expressed love for how the blogger promotes him. He, however, claimed he needed healing for his disability. The Star Boy Entertainment boss also directed Tunde Ednut to the Chosen Church.

"lol actually love all the promotions they do for me. That one need healing from chosen church for him one leg up! We don’t diss disables," Wizkid responded.

See their exchanges below:

This is coming hours after Tunde Ednut had proposed a boxing bout between Wizkid and Davido.

Reactions as Wizkid's drags Tunde Ednut

itzbasito:

"Tunde Ednut finally got that reply he’s been looking for. He go definitely frame this one put for him bedroom."

PoojaMedia:

"At the end of the day, celebrities are humans."

NuJhayhne:

"tunde ednut go use this week cry tire."

bigdaddyvinz:

"Wiz sees everything, he just choose to ignore."

NuJhayhne:

"nobody useless reach tunde ednut walai."

Wizkid rubbishes Davido's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wizkid hurled shades at Davido after his newly released song.

The Nigerian Star Boy bragged about his influence and claimed that his rival had dropped another "mid song".

"Big me, just like… Puussy boys dropping mids again! Una don tire! Make una go rest small," he wrote.

