Portable has replied to his former signee, Abuga, who made a video to tackle him about the way he treats his artistes

Abuga had claimed that Portable does giveaways while the people living with him starve

Reacting to the claim, Portable blasted Abuga, and compared himself to Davido and Wizkid, noting that they only sign OGs

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has replied to his former signee, Mazuki-Hamadu, more popularly known as Abuga, who made some allegations against him.

Legit.ng reported that Abuga had made a video and claimed that his former boss, Portable, used to maltreat his artistes. He alleged that Portable does giveaways online, but his artistes hardly have food to eat.

Reacting to the video, the Zeh

The Zeh Nation boss compared himself to Davido and Wizkid. He said he was trying to help Abuga by buying a car for him.

He mentioned that Davido and Wizkid only sign OGs.

Portable shares his story

In the recording, the Zazu crooner said his record label was like the barracks where soldiers go and come. He also stated that he was the one who helped himself.

He said he bought his car from the proceeds of his show and built his bar with his money.

Recall that another former signee, Young Duu had a long-running battle with Portable, his former boss, after he left the record label.

Reactions trail Portable's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@eniola___sarah:

"I hope those that are still in Zeh nation are taking notes of what their boss does? This same Abuga was the one mòčking youngiduu back then, so now is his turn and e sweet me kpa."

@honorable_polas:

"Listen to him on mute you will understand , eiyah."

@officialmarleytalker:

"Real talk."

@richpaid2020:

"Zeen nation many many wahalaaaaaa!"

@khandyfrankin:

"Because u build yourself no mean say make u suffer other people."

@tommybomb_official:

"Una just turn signing of artist to signing of primary school document."

@longmanleo_:

"Oga this one and them him signee go just Dey fight their self up and down…plus Oga And apprentice all of them done mad finish."

@doncashdcmusic:

"Yes this guy is actually saying the truth. Learn how to be a grateful soul always.'

@kelvinyoungson:

"I'm the CEO of my sef."

@segunpounds_08:

"This man and problems nah 5&6."

Portable's former signee Young Duu visits him

Legit.ng had reported that Portable's ex-signee, Young Duu had stormed the Zazu crooner's 30th birthday.

In the viral video, Portable, who was happy to see his former signee, hugged him, adding that he must credit his account.

The heartwarming video of the Zeh Nation boss and his former signee left many of their fans and followers gushing.

