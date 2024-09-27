Abuga, a former signee of Portable, has called him out and accused him of maltreatment when he was under his label

In a video shared on Instagram, the young singer said that Zazu doesn't treat his signees and people with him well

He complained about the car he got from his former boss and how he was betrayed by the Zeh nation owner

Nigerian singer, Abuga Mazuki-Hamadu, better known as Abuga, a former signee of street pop artist, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka, Portable, has called him out.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, Abuga claimed that Portable used to maltreat the people under him.

He added that while Portable was doing giveaway, people under him hardly have food to eat.

Abuga shares more details

In the recording, Abuga noted that Portable gave him a car but didn't give him money to fuel it. He gave an instance where he had an accident with the car and Portable publicly promised to repair it. However, the singer didn't fulfil his promise.

According to him, he was on his way to honour a collaboration when the accident happened. He claimed that he was in search of his daily bread then.

Abuga also noted that the money he got from it was used to repair the car, however, Portable started accusing him of going for feature behind him.

Recall that another former signee, Young Duu also called out his former boss and spilled a can of worms.

See the post here:

What fans said about Abuga's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Abuga. Here are some of the comments below:

@arikeeee_:

"This one sweet me portable don finally meet his match like this. Werey oga go definitely get omose as werey too.'

@mhiz_ta_excellent:

"You drive the car Abi you no drive ham ?"

@elkabornmusik:

"Make we hear portable side story first den we go judge.'

@muller___44:

"Portable dey come for you."

@__jummieofficial2:

"Youngidu dey one corner dey laugh now.'

@wire2502:

"You bought Benz 3m Eni koma taku loru.'

@talented_dave_dmw:

"You never see anything una dey join add with una oga dey drag Young Duu that time o."

@turn_by_turn_247:

"God go help una settle am oo."

Young Duu calls out Portable over maltreatment

Legit.ng had reported that the young artist, a one-time signee of Zeh Nation, had made a disturbing recording and called out his former boss.

In the video, he claimed that Portable sent people to beat him to stupor because he had begun to make waves.

He told his fans to warn Portable, as he does not want to look or cause trouble for anyone in public or on social media.

