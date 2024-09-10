International Afrobeats superstar Davido seems to be putting everything in place in a bid to win his first Grammy award

American billionaire and TV mogul Oprah Winfrey recently endorsed Davido's new song with Angelique Kidjo

During one of her recent shows, Oprah used the track Joy for its opening and closing remarks, and this has sparked massive reactions on social media

Renowned Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, is in the news again. Still, this time, it is not for something scandalous as he continues to position himself for a Grammy Award.

The Afrobeats star was recently put on a global platform by one of the biggest names in TV history.

Angelique reposts Oprah Winfrey's speech where she used her and Davido's song for the opening and closing remarks of her show. Photo credit: @davido/@oprah/@angeliquekidjo

Davido's song "Joy" with Angelique Kidjo was recently featured on American TV mogul Oprah Winfrey's show.

The track was used for Oprah's last show's opening and closing remarks, sparking massive reactions on social media.

"Grammy or nothing" - Davido reacts

The video, posted on social media by five-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, reacted to Oprah's endorsement of the song, noting that her action was inspiring.

Davido has also reacted to Oprah's endorsement. One of OBO's fans responded to Oprah's use of Davido's song with a comment that stirred thousands of reactions.

The fan wrote in the video reposted by Davido, "Grammy or Nothing."

Joy is the first song Davido and Angelique Kidjo have worked on together. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kidjo featured on Davido's first Grammy-nominated album, Timeless.

Check the viral clip below:

Reactions as Oprah endorses Davido's song, Joy

Here are some of the comments that trailed Oprah's endorsement of Davido's song:

@comediandaniboy:

"I love this song so much."

@D_soft33:

"It Grammys or nothing, Joy!!!!!"

@bebebrownie1:

"So beautiful ❤️ to listen."

@Zillionhood:

"Great song from two great legends."

@Reggy1960:

"Wetin Davido do for here. Na fowl sound I hear from am."

@gemyoruba:

"What an uplifting song y’all made."

@Yovssovph:

"The Yoruba adlibs sweet die."

@Ojodale46:

"Song of the Year."

@Honeys_Money1:

"I love this song."

@_Junimill:

"Gimme that Grammy mummy."

@Scaryhourz1:

"Incoming tears again this morning from Wizkid dogs."

@Promise31120753:

"Song wey no make sense mama shout up abeg you no Sabi anything u just dey decide David."

Fans hope to see Chris Brown at Davido's wedding

Davido and Chioma's wedding has left Nigerians withholding their breath over which people would make the guest list.

Several netizens expressed excitement about American singer Chris Brown possibly gracing the occasion.

Many Nigerians stormed social media with talks of Chris Brown being one of Davido's groomsmen.

