Chivido: Fans Excited to See Chris Brown at Davido’s Wedding After US Star Asked to Be Groomsman
- Davido and Chioma’s wedding has left Nigerians withholding their breaths over which people would make the guest list
- A number of netizens expressed excitement about American singer Chris Brown possibly gracing the occasion
- Many Nigerians stormed social media with talks of Chris Brown being one of Davido’s groomsmen
Nigerian celebrity couple Davido and Chioma’s wedding has left netizens talking about American music star Chris Brown’s presence at the occasion.
Ahead of Davido and Chioma’s talk-of-the-town wedding on June 25, 2024, many Nigerians stormed social media to wonder about the US singer.
Recall that in September 2019, Legit.ng reported on Davido's announcement that Chris Brown would be one of his groomsmen at his traditional wedding ceremony.
With the Chivido wedding being only a few hours away and Nigerians knowing the great relationship between Davido and Chris Brown, many of them stormed social media to express excitement over the American star’s possible presence at the occasion.
Nigerians expect Chris Brown at Chivido party
Legit.ng has gathered some comments from X of Nigerians showing excitement at Chris Brown getting invited and being a part of Davido’s wedding. Read some of their comments below:
Bundles of dollars for Chivido wedding trends
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Rowland’s upcoming wedding has been sorted as far as spraying money is concerned.
The DMW boss’ hypeman, Special Spesh, has given a hint of how spraying money at the party would go.
On his official Instagram page, Spesh shared a video showcasing several thick bundles of dollar bills only a day before the celebrity wedding.
