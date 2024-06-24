Davido and Chioma’s wedding has left Nigerians withholding their breaths over which people would make the guest list

A number of netizens expressed excitement about American singer Chris Brown possibly gracing the occasion

Many Nigerians stormed social media with talks of Chris Brown being one of Davido’s groomsmen

Nigerian celebrity couple Davido and Chioma’s wedding has left netizens talking about American music star Chris Brown’s presence at the occasion.

Ahead of Davido and Chioma’s talk-of-the-town wedding on June 25, 2024, many Nigerians stormed social media to wonder about the US singer.

Fans react to Chris Brown attending Chivido 2024. Photos: @chrisbrownofficial, @davido

Recall that in September 2019, Legit.ng reported on Davido's announcement that Chris Brown would be one of his groomsmen at his traditional wedding ceremony.

With the Chivido wedding being only a few hours away and Nigerians knowing the great relationship between Davido and Chris Brown, many of them stormed social media to express excitement over the American star’s possible presence at the occasion.

Nigerians expect Chris Brown at Chivido party

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from X of Nigerians showing excitement at Chris Brown getting invited and being a part of Davido’s wedding. Read some of their comments below:

This tweep reminded Nigerians of how Chris Brown asked to be part of Davido’s groomsmen:

Brooklyn Baby said Davido should make sure of Chris Brown’s attendance:

Wallflower wondered if Chris Brown had already sewn his agbada:

Papa Quansah had this to say:

Abuja Broke Girl tweeted this about Chris Brown:

Double R’influence said he was sure Chris Brown would be at the party:

Mannie imagined Chris Brown wearing the wedding’s asoebi attire:

This tweep said they were only interested in seeing Chris Brown at Chivido:

Isreal reminded Davido that Chris Brown is a real G:

Bundles of dollars for Chivido wedding trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Rowland’s upcoming wedding has been sorted as far as spraying money is concerned.

The DMW boss’ hypeman, Special Spesh, has given a hint of how spraying money at the party would go.

On his official Instagram page, Spesh shared a video showcasing several thick bundles of dollar bills only a day before the celebrity wedding.

