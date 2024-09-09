Young Nigerian performer and hypeman Barber Chair was recently on a show where he opened up about his beef with his former mentor, GOE and why he left him

He also spoke about having girlfriends and the truth about the allegations that he gives women money, as claimed by GOE

Barber Chair also revealed that he owns a house already, and it is sited in Ajah, but shared that he is praying to get enough money to buy a car

Fast-rising Nigerian hypeman and performer Muiz, better known as Barber Chair, recently gave an interview in which he finally opened up about his issues with God Over Everything (GOE) and why he stopped being his mentee.

During the interview, Muiz spoke about his relationship with GOE. He noted that GOE's character towards him was one of the reasons why he decided to leave his custody.

Fast-rising hypeman Barber Chair recently shared his real reason for leaving GOE during an interview and decided to stop being his mentee. Photo credit: @_barbrchair_/@moneygee

Source: Instagram

He stated that he can only be a good person to someone who is not nice to him.

"I drink but don't smoke" - Barber Chair clarifies

The outspoken content creator also clarified during the chat with Zumaa that he doesn't smoke or fornicate, as popularly alleged by GOE.

But he confirmed that he drinks alcohol. He also revealed that he is already a homeowner and was working towards buying a car.

However, Barber Chair's revelation about how he makes money apart from hyping has got people talking. He claimed to be a "Yahoo boy."

Watch the viral interview below:

Comments trail Barber Chair's interview

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Barber Chair's comment:

@olabisof_lag23:

"Make them him parents come carry am jor very nonsense boy."

@KinqKudos:

"Why he dey behave him DJ Chicken?"

@ulot_szn:

"Some parents are not just worthy of being called parents. It was his upbringing that took him to this stage, he go soon turn to Portable."

@therealdotun:

"Once again, this guy life dun dey spoil."

@iam__temmyyy:

"If this boy isn’t taken off the street, he’d end up terribly. He sound’s innocently ignorant chai….This is sad to watch…"

@peterpercivhal:

"This is very disturbing."

@Apashe01:

"Well I’ll say kudos to him for the sense to answered and omitted some questions at his age and he’s very real not faking anything 👏 got nothing to worry about in his doings lol."

@dannyg_fx1:

"Honestly this guy knows what he’s doing. He’s just doing his own content if you check well. Na trend this guy just wan Dey I swear."

@marrokk_knight:

"His parents and all the adults around him have failed him. He's lost already."

GOE confirms receiving N20 million from Wizkid

Legit.ng recalls reporting when GOE broke out last year after his hype song Italawa, dedicated to Wizkid, went viral.

In appreciation of the track, Wizkid gave GOE N20m. In a video that has gone viral, the hypeman, who was spotted with comedian Salo, was overjoyed.

He confirmed Wizkid blessed him with a substantial amount of N20 million.

Source: Legit.ng