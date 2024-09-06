Singer Young Jonn's musical prowess is not in doubt and he proved it once again in his latest song Stronger

Though the song was released in April 2024, the music video was available to fans on September 6

The video featured an emotional story played by actress Bimbo Ademoye and other people which got fans emotional

Music producer and singer, John Saviours Udomboso, aka Young Jonn, got the emotions of his fans as he released the video of his song Stronger on September 6, 2024.

The Big Big Things crooner told the story of a mother and her young son who went through tough times together. Nevertheless, they managed to stay happy as they strived.

After some years, the young boy grew older and his mother was involved in an accident which left him devastated. The mother in the video was portrayed by Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye.

Several netizens applauded the storyline of the video and noted that it deserved an African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) for it.

The video had some fans thinking about their mothers' love and other loved ones who have passed away.

Peeps react to Young Jonn's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Young Jonn's Stronger video below:

@_yung_fizzy:

"Let's talk about how good the director is... this is super amazing."

@biola_teeto:

"Very emotional video. Water come out small o."

@_berrywhiteofficial:

"But you see that lady Bimbo Ademoye she they act Abeg."

@bis_of_lagos:

"I just Dey cry. I miss my mom."

@001chris10:

"Nothing is stopping me from running to YouTube now to watch the full video."

@pretty_nehita:

"After watching this video, I cry I miss my dad."

@adekunle.moshood1:

"Young John nah super good star."

