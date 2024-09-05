Davido has reacted to a new song released by Odumodublvck and Tobe Nwigwe which was posted on social media

In the new video, Odumodublvck was siting down, and some women were standing on the staircase close to him

In the comment section of the cover of the video, Davido said that it was good to be calming down once a while

Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has reacted to the new song released by his colleague, Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka, Odumodublvck.

Odumodublvck had given his fans a sneak peek of what to expect in his new song titled 'Can you Imagine'. He shared the video on social media and many reacted to it.

Davido reacts to Odumodublvck's song.

Taking to the comments section of the video to react in a funny way, the Grammy nominee said that it was good to calm down at times.

According to him, calming down was not the end of the world.

Odumodublvck sings gospel like song

In the video shared by the singer, he was sitting down and singing while some women, who wore matching colours with him stood on the staircase.

The beat and rhythm of the new song sounded so much like gospel music, which was an unusual path for the 'Wotowoto Seasoning' crooner.

Recall that Odumodublvck recently reconciled with Davido after the Timeless crooner fought with Wizkid.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Odumodublvck. Here are some of the comments below:

@davido:

"U see say sometimes calming down is not the end of the world."

@emilo_dfg1:

"Grammy doings."

@skillful_tailor:

"See how gospel song sweet for your mouth."

@activeboyda:

"Greatness only biggest Kala."

@jaddobaddest:

"@odumodublvck biggest my cover to juju dey my page dey wait you, wish you see am you go understand say I bad.'

@skcee__:

"I swear, but na fit this track."

@lifestyleoforis:

"Engo sweet to be used for national anthem."

@armaniogee_:

"Me and you go soon do song. God level melodies omo.'

@badmulato:

"Forget OD dey sing fr."

@daraabong:

"Make them use this song as our national anthem!!!! United we stand bro."

Odumodublvck says no one paved for him

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had said that all his colleagues saying they paved way for others should go and rest.

According to him, none of them made way for him to become great in the music industry, they might have been good to him.

He mentioned Jesus Christ as the only person, who made the way and added that he will not allow his colleagues to take God's glory.

