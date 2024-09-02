Massive reactions have stirred a video recording on an Instagram business man, identified as Fekomi at Yhemo Lee's wedding

Yhemo and his wife, Thayour had their traditional wedding over the weekend and had it was lit with many socialites in attence

However, a video of one of his friends praying money form Ghana must-go-bags has caught the attention of many online

Nigerians had a fun-filled weekend with contents from nightlife king, Idowu Adeyemi, widely known as Yhemo Lee's wedding party.

The wedding was the talk across board on social media, as it refused to leave the trends table. Many industry big names graced the occasion with their presence, which made it even more interesting.

Reactions trail video of Fekomi spraying Yhemo Lee at his wedding party. Credit: @yhemo_lee, @fekomiceo

However, a video from the event caught the eyes of social media users and it was that of Instagram herbal businessman, Fekomi, whose real name is Adefemi Lawrence.

How much did he spend?

The man, who gave Yhemo Lee 10 cows towards his wedding, was seen at the party spraying money in several Ghana must-go bags. The video soon circulated social media as he was rumored to have allegedly spent the sum of $100K in total.

The groom could be seen reeling withe excitement as he got sprayed in bundles by his friend.

Watch the video here:

How Nigerian reacted to the clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@vikky__billz:

"Yorubas get money."

@brokestonthenet:

"Na to start to dey sell agbo."

@annidoris5:

"I want to be a rich wife."

@otioflagos:

"Yhemmo don treat infection tire so he deserve some respect from Fekomi."

@ire_tomiwa12:

"If na you dy sell only agbo you go dey spray am like that?"

@jumaatson:

"Asake is missing."

@chu6x:

"100,000 USD how much them come take plan the wedding?"

@lemon__waters:

"Money laundry going on lowkey."

