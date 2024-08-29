Nigerian fast-rising talent Rema was called by one of his compatriots who claimed that he got inspiration from India for his second studio album, HEIS

The X user noted that Rema’s hit sing ‘Azaman’ sampled an Indian song as he shared a video of the song

Clips of the Mavin act’s song and that of the Indian song went viral as netizens decided to share their takes on it

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, trended on Elon Musk’s X recently after one of his countrymen made an observation about one of his newest hit songs.

The X user accused the Afrobeats star of sampling an Indian song named “Chudaka Chudaka” after he shared a video of the song and Rema’s.

Rema called out for reportedly sampling an Indian song. Credit: @herema

Source: Instagram

In the post, he noted that the Asain song inspired The Mavin signee’s single ‘‘Azaman’ on his second studio album HEIS.

However, a close listen to the two songs revealed similar progressions in their melodies.

Watch the videos below:

Rema spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ayor_aad:

"Na why them like am, you know how much they use call am last time."

wuraaola_art:

"Una sure say no be only me and my neighbor well for this country?😂😂 we make art."

thegirlpengy:

"Una sabi find trouble for this country."

itzsuperboyvibez:

"Call Azaman, some people are about to cash out."

kemberly_b3:

"First time my younger brother heard rema song. He said Kilode ti eleyi ko rin bi India 😂😂😂😂😂 Aliameen come oo @crude_boygte."

iamblackkyng:

"Call azaman nah india language?😂X users just like to dey find unnecessary engagements, hustling for elon musk money."

osaka9942:

"Wetin una dey smoke."

pr_tty_an_gel:

"If God had brought you back home safely from work today, give him an heart."

lammy_joss_01:

"We mad gan for this country o."

iamjustified__:

"Everybody don mad for this country I swear nah only dj chicken we dey see but most people don mad Aje."

herdaytoun_:

"How is it the same thing 😂😂😂 the beat is different from song now."

richkidayo_:

"Make Una dey investigate people way don make am."

