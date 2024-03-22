Nigerian fast-rising musician Rema became another trending discussion online after a video of an Indian version of his Calm Down hit went viral

In the clip sighted by Legit.ng a young South Asian man buzzed in a music video as he sang the Calm Down lyrics but in a different tone

Nigerians quickly reacted to the song as they called on the attention of the Mavin star while dishing their honest takes

Nigerian fast-rising singer Divine Ikubor, best known as Rema, has unconsciously continued to make an impact in the Indian music industry.

A viral video sighted by Legit.ng on the internet saw an Indian man identified as Sandaru Sathsara singing to a remixed version of the Mavin star’s 2022 renowned hit song Calm Down.

The South Asian man caught the attention of Nigerians due to the texture of his vocals and the effort he put into doing a music video for his record.

In a previous report, the Indian Music Industry chart week in January 9, 2023, Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ topped the chart as the number 1 song in India.

Legit.ng also reported that the Dumebi breakout artist had a grand reception during his first visit and music tour in the Asian country.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Indian version of Rema’s Calm Down

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Rema’s Calm Down remix sits at No 1 on Billboard US

The Nigerian superstar Rema led the way on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart as his song Calm Down marks its 30th week in the number one position.

Rema’s Calm Down remix featuring American artist Selena Gomez also achieved another feat in the US as it became the fourth most popular song in the States.

The hit song continues to be a powerful global force, extending its time on the list to 30 weeks.

