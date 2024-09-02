Actress Joke Silva and Nkechi Ali-Balogun have both opened up about late singer Onyeka Onwenu days after she was buried

The Elegant Stallion as she was fondly called was buried last week and many Nigerians paid tribute to her

During an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the two women shared their fun moment and things they know about Onwenu

Iconic singer, Onyeka Onwenu, might be long gone, but some celebrities can't forget the last moment they had with her before her demise.

Legit.ng had reported that the veteran singer had passed away after she finished performing at an event.

Joke Silva and Nkechi Ali- Balogun speak about Onyeka Onwenu.

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actress, Joke Silva and Nkechi Ali-Balogun, who were guests of media personality, Chude Jideonwo, shared their last moment with him.

According to the actress, who marked her husband's birthday this year, she had a duet with the singer at the event where she died.

She said she was singing along with Onwenu when she came over to her seat and took her hand to dance with her.

Nkechi Ali-Balogun speaks about singer

In the recording, Ali-Balogun also said that Onyeka had worked hard over the years and when it was time to enjoy her labour, she left the scene.

She burst into tears as she spoke about the veteran singer.

See the video here:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Joke Silva and Nkechi Ali-Balogun speaking about Onyeka. Here some of the comments below:

@crispytreatzng:

"Aunty Joke didn't know that dance would be The Ellegant Stallion's last dance, looking back, she'd be happy she obliged her. What a fickle life. It still feels like a lie that the legendary Onyeka is gone. Hmm, rest well mama."

@datbassa_girl:

"Was looking forward to seeing her in her 90's she is those kinda women you want to see age so we'll. God rests her soul."

@ada_libdezeventsabuja:

"The only star who left me star struck. I was so excited to see her."

@vogue_woman_apparels:

"I did not meet her physically but the business transaction we did...she was warm and understanding, she was a real sweet soul truly love you."

@positivebondship:

"Listening, Singing and Dancing to her song growing up was one of my childhood memories. She will be forever remain in our memories. Rest In Perfect Peace Great One."

@kemmapatrick:

"Thanks for making it possible to see and know other aspects of Onyeka Onwenu, the Icon. May her soul continue to rest in peace."

@kozmetik_hub:

"It is difficult to believe that she’s gone."

@efetommyoflife:

"You’re the best."

@dejoke____a:

"I can’t watch it. This will make me cry too much."

@gentle_charles78:

" I'm so pained

Onyeka Onwenu taken for burial

Legit.ng had reported that a video showing the body of the highly revered Nigerian icon being taken out of the church by pall-bearers had sparked emotional reactions online.

The late musician died on July 30, 2024, at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, after collapsing at a friend's 80th birthday party.

The funeral service was held at the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, and was followed by a private burial at a vault in Ikoyi.

