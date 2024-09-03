Actress Empress Njamah decided to show off some of her dance skills and she chose to copy her senior colleague Kate Henshaw

Aside from being a fitness enthusiast, Kate is known for her impressive dance moves which inspired Empress

In the video shared online, Empress Njamah imitated the movement of Kate in sequence and asked her fans to choose who did it better

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, was in a good mood as she decided to replicate some of the dance moves of her older colleague, Kate Henshaw.

Empress Njamah learns some dance moves from Kate Henshaw. Image credit: @empressnjamah, @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

In the video, both of them wore fitness outfits and moved to the rhythm of music. While Kate is known to be a fitness buff, Empress felt she was also up to the task.

Kate's steps were neatly done and the 53-year-old moved her body without stress. However, Empress seemed to struggle with some of her moves and when she bent to dance, she placed her hand on the ground for support.

The 43-year-old movie star asked her fans to choose who dance steps better. In her bid to influence more votes in her favour, she stated that she was an emotional person.

Her colleagues shared laughter as they reacted to the video including Kate Henshaw.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Empress Njamah's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Empress Njamah and Kate Henshaw's video below:

@eveesin:

"Hahaha you dey whine? Eye mate, na my sister win you jor."

@k8henshaw:

"I had to watch again!! It's the hand- touch- pausing on the ground for me!"

@mcshakaracomedian:

"For now let me say you won, when I get to heaven I will tell the truth."

@nuella_njubigbo:

"Sis no worry... we'll let you win today."

@mcbob_comedian:

"This not what we agreed mama… The agreement is you will not disgrace yourself because Aunty Kate must win."

@a_girl_like_no__other:

"Easy o, don’t kill yourself."

Empress Njamah blasts troll

Legit.ng earlier reported that Empress had engaged a troll who advised her to get married because she was getting old.

The troll had prayed that God should provide a good man for the actress to get married to because she was concerned about her.

In her response, she said that life does not start and end with marriage, and she advised the troll on what to do.

Source: Legit.ng