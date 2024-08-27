D'banj has been sighted staging an energetic performance at the Nothing Hill Carnival in London

In the viral clip, the music artist was seen shirtless as he performed one of his hit songs to the excited fans

His energetic movement sparked reactions from fans in the comment section as they shared their hot takes about the video

Nigeria singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D'banj or Koko Master, has warmed the hearts of fans with his recent performance at the Nothing Hill Carnival in London.

The singer who apologised to ex-Mo'Hits members was full of energy as he went shirtless during his show.

D'banj performs Oliver Twist at Nothing Hill Carnival. Photo credit @iambangalee

Source: Instagram

He sang one of his old classic 'Oliver Twist', to the delight of Oyinbo fans and others who graced the carnival.

Some brought out their phones to record the artiste, while others sang word for word with D'banj.

Recall that D'banj has been making efforts to relaunch his career after the long break he took from the music industry.

He recently marked his 20th anniversary as a music artist and has released a few songs after that.

Below is the video:

What fans said about D'banj's performance

Reactions have trailed D'banj's performance at the carnival. Here are some of the comments below:

@ke_whyte:

"World Bangaleeee."

@loveandhiphopafric:

"Obrigado Nigeria 🇳🇬, Dbanj."

@beauteeful_onyinye:

"Banglee no small normally."

@nkemgifty:

"I’m definitely not missing this carnival for anything next year."

@kingbuchiii:

"Good Music is Timeless."

@starboy_lil.ray:

"Legend doing legendary things."

@dr.phil1:

"Music as no expire date only thing that lives forever pin this."

@k.halifabadman:

"Omo na standing things."

@thisizzylife:

"He been trying to come back. I wish him the best."

@diaryof_a_ukbarbiey:

"He should perform his current songs . After this song his musical glory disappeared and he has been MIA since 2009."

