The picture of Wizkid's old secondary school's notebook has been sighted online and fans and have reacted to it

The book was made for Ijebu-ode Grammar school and the music act wrote his name and subject on it

The notebook was used by the singer in 2001 for his French subject, however, some fans said that he stole the book

Former Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has trended online after his secondary school notebook surfaced online.

In the post making the rounds, the book was used by Wizkid in 2001 when he was in Junior Secondary School one.

Wizkid's secondary school notebook surfaces online.

Source: Instagram

The notebook was used by the Grammy Award winner for French language at Ijebu-ode Grammar School, Ijebu Ode in Ogun state.

Fans say Wizkid stole the book

In the post, some fans said that the Last Last crooner stole the book because he cancelled the subject written on it.

The initial subject written on it was Literature, while another fans made fun of the singer's handwriting.

Recall that Wizkid has been trending as his old video and pictures and been dung up by fans.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the picture of Wizkid's old secondary school notebook. Here are some of the comments below:

@twentythreejulytwo15:

"Wetin cor concerneus concern Wizkid book."

@eleniyan_3:

"So big Wiz too na AIONIAN alumni."

@fightlion101:

"That book na my book. Na Wetin cause fight between us for sch be that."

@iambolabrain:

"Macala never know he is globally baba still dey cancel subject frm book ."

@pojucruz:

"Wow what a wonderful information!"

@smileheal_gadgets:

"Machala steal book and him name dey dere."

@unknown__beastt:

"Up school."

@techwurld_v7:

"What’s in the subject he cancelled."

@_psalmtee_:

"Una just like to dey deceive unasef."

Wizkid performs at Seyi Vibez's concert

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had shown support to his junior colleague, Seyi Vibez during his recent London show at the O2 Indigo.

In the video making the rounds, Wizkid was seen on stage having a spectacular performance as he sang some of his hit songs.

The clip sparked excitement in the heart of fans, who took to the comment section to react to how effortlessly Wizkid performed.

