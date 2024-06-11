Don Jazzy's father has adopted his son's former business partner, D'banj as his son during the singer's 20th anniversary as an entertainer

In a clip sighted by Legi.ng, he shared how the two came to meet him with their first album so he could bless it and he kept it

He congratulated the singer and recalled the great time they have had in the past as he wished him well in his endeavours

Don Jazzy's father, Collins Enebeli Ajereh, better known as Mavin grand pa, has declared love and admiration for singer Oladapo Oyebanjo, professionally called D'banj.

Legit.ng had reported that D'banj had shared his plan to mark his 20th anniversary as an entertainer and invited Don Jazzy to the ceremony.

In a viral video, Mavin grand pa was among the people, who attended the event. He formerly adopted the Koko Master as his son, and he showered prayers on him.

Don Jazzy's father adopts D'banj at his 20th anniversary dinner. Photo credit @iambangalee

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy's dad shares fun memory

In the recording, the aged man shared the memory of the first time his son and his adopted son came to show his their work.

According to the man, who celebrated Don Jazzy amid Wizkid's shade, he was asked to pray for the project. He prayed and kept the album in his archive for future reference.

Mavin grand pa congratulated D'banj for his contribution to the new wave of music in Nigeria.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of Don Jazzy's dad. Here are some of the comments below:

@celestialrave:

"Greatness that worth it. @iambangalee @mavingrandpa."

@i_naffy:

"One of the best and Iconic celebration in history Congrats sir @iambangalee."

@wealthvybe:

"Legendary Daddy and son."

@mr.skillz_:

"Greatness."

@sheisazeena:

"Greatness for sure."

@marcdees_realty_:

"My very dearest uncle in whom I am well pleased we love you @mavingrandpa."

@moroundiya_:

"Great Legend."

@i_am_hoodbo:

"Thanks for being a father who took is role important, and we wish you had lead us to succeed proudly AMAN."

@nafrica:

"Father of Legends."

@emmynortye:

"Great."

@iamdmassnamie01_b_t_b:

"Grace and favour always follow you and your family."

Don Jazzy and D'banj join Mr Macaroni in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr Macaroni sparked massive reactions online as two of his favourites, D'Banj and Don Jazzy, stormed his house to celebrate with him.

D'banj, who recently reconciled with Don Jazzy, was at Mr Macaroni's house to give him the best birthday gift he's ever had, according to the skit maker.

Don Jazzy was seen doing a special dance routine with D'Banj for Debo.

Source: Legit.ng