An interview granted by veteran actor Olu Jacobs has surfaced online and fans are happy about what he said

In the clip, he was being interviewed by Adesope on Factory 78 about his acting career and the movie industry in general

Olu Jacobs told his fans when he will stop acting, which eventually came to pass many years later

An old video of veteran actor Olu Jacobs has surfaced online, and the content has warmed the hearts of fans.

In the clip, the father of two was being interviewed by Adesope Shopsydoo for Factory 78 where he asked him about his acting career and the movie industry in general.

According to the man, who marked his 82nd birthday this year, his was fulfilled as an actor. Jacobs noted that acting was his life and he doesn't have any other life apart from it.

Olu Jacobs also explained that he will continue acting till he no longer has no strength in him.

Olu Jacobs speaks about Nollywood

In the recording, Olu Jacobs also spoke glowingly about the movie industry. He explained that before everything was measured against what the Europeans have achieved but now, many people are admiring the milestone the Nigerian movie has recorded.

The veteran actor, who was rumoured to have died months ago, added that Nollywood had changed the narrative from being perceived as never do well.

According to him, only intelligent people can act because they have to interpret roles from script and put life into it.

The actor further noted that it was only such kind of people that can now act on the stage.

Below is the video:

Reactions trails Olu Jacobs old interview

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the old interview granted by Olu Jacobs. Here are some of the comments below:

@soni1one:

"You self don try ooo."

@austuslee_:

"This is the best time to post this not after his dismissal."

@festus.fr:

"Uncle shopsy is an OG!"

@thopman_:

"I can remember exactly 10 years ago when I met him at Stratford in East London. I was trying to greet him and take pictures with him, but he actually snubbed me. He said, "I'm sorry, I’m in a hurry." I told myself, "It is what it is, sir."

@bigsmart__:

"Legends."

@f_johnson2:

"The greatest actor ever."

@bigsmarto:

"Experience is a great teacher."

@_ogralph77:

"One for the record.

@amamongthechosen_1:

"12 year ago this man has already had grey hair."

Joke Silva marks husband birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had shared a video to mark the 82nd birthday of her husband, Olu Jacobs, on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Silva shared the clip, which was a collage of their old photos, and prayed for him to live long in good health.

The actress was joined by many of her colleagues to celebrate the veteran and wished him well on his special day.

Source: Legit.ng