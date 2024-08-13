A Nigerian man was so full of excitement when he received about 20 litres of fuel and N350,000 cash

The lucky man earlier went viral after winning 10 litres of fuel during a paper game with a content creator

Following his sincere display of gratitude, many netizens in the comments section were moved to bless him more

A Nigerian man's life was transformed after an encounter with a female content creator on the road.

He had earlier won 10 litres of fuel in a game of chance with the social media influencer, but what followed was beyond his imagination.

Man gets fuel, cash from kind Nigerians Photo credit: @joycarl/TikTok.

Man receives over N300k cash

The influencer, @joycarl on TikTok, had initiated the game by presenting him with two concealed papers, asking him to choose one without revealing its contents.

His selection showed the 10 litres of fuel, which was immediately given to him and his reaction made him a viral sensation.

Moved by his genuine gratitude, they donated a huge sum of N300,000 to support him further in his hustle for a better living.

The influencer personally delivered the cash to his residence, where his reaction was met with tears of joy.

He struggled to express his appreciation, stating that such kindness had never been bestowed upon him before.

"All my rugged life, nothing of this such has ever come my way. I am short of words of appreciation. This has never happened to me since I've been in Lagos," he said.

Reactions as man gets over N300k cash

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@Promise chinecherem said:

"Listen to wat he said all his rugged life dis has neva happened to him. My God if u check dis bros accent dis guy fit b graduate omo Nigeria happened to him."

@ADEKUNLE said:

"For the fact that your fans sent you and you delivered, you will never know sorrow. God will continue to lift you. Amen!"

@kizu81 reacted:

"God works in mysterious ways. Yours is to keep believing. Don't bother yourself with how He'll do it. Just believe that He'll do it."

@Nguhilen said:

"God is still in the business of performing miracles. May God bless the givers and replenish their pockets, Amen."

@VICTORIA added:

"Woooooow, I know this will happen and I pray for all the donors that their pocket shall never run dry, the almighty God will attend to their case and answer every of their secret and open prayers."

@theyluvv. freda reacted:

"God has started his wonders in his life and he will not end until he is where he is supposed to be!"

