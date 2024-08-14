Media personality Daniel Regha has opened up on how he felt after singer Chike gave a troll N1m for stating that Mohbad made him famous

In a Twitter bant, the troll stated that the late singer who featured in his hit song Egwu, gave him his highest streams so far

Chike got tired of the troll and asked him to send his account details and he sent him the money, which unsettled Daniel Regha

Media personality Daniel Regha has stated it was unfair for singer Chike to gift a troll N1 million when he has not done anything for his fans who support his career.

Daniel Regha lambasts Chike for giving troll N1m. Image credit: @DanielRegha, @officialchike

Source: Instagram

In a tweet, Daniel noted that what the Egwu crooner did was not a show of wealth but a misplaced priority and display of lack of self-control.

Other people noted that they have been supporting his works right from the early days of his career. However, the singer refused to acknowledge them but gave someone who hates him N1 million.

Recall that a troll engaged Chike on X and said that his highest streams were because he featured the late singer on his song, Egwu. However, Chike got tired of the back and forth, and he sent the troll the money so that he could allow him and the deceased to rest.

See Daniel's tweet below:

Reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet

Check out what other netizens have said about Daniel's tweet on Chike below:

@RegardlessH:

"That was a wrong gift, but bro, let’s chill, it's not our money."

@savalake231:

"I think he's sleeping now and you're up taking paracetamol for his worries."

@OdegheR:

"No need to troll you nothing dey so continue your nonsense."

@naijaBoys_Tales:

"How many fans him go dash money."

@UKAAAA30:

"You are quite right. Chike’s choice to give a substantial amount to a troll while neglecting his loyal fans seems like a major misstep. This shows a clear misunderstanding of the importance of appreciating those who have supported him. This decision would surely not sit well with you."

@espeezeal:

"That's how insecure men move. Zero sense, just emotions to show off."

