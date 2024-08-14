Daniel Regha Tackles Chike for Gifting Troll N1m While Ignoring Fans: "How Many Will He Give Money?"
- Media personality Daniel Regha has opened up on how he felt after singer Chike gave a troll N1m for stating that Mohbad made him famous
- In a Twitter bant, the troll stated that the late singer who featured in his hit song Egwu, gave him his highest streams so far
- Chike got tired of the troll and asked him to send his account details and he sent him the money, which unsettled Daniel Regha
Media personality Daniel Regha has stated it was unfair for singer Chike to gift a troll N1 million when he has not done anything for his fans who support his career.
In a tweet, Daniel noted that what the Egwu crooner did was not a show of wealth but a misplaced priority and display of lack of self-control.
Other people noted that they have been supporting his works right from the early days of his career. However, the singer refused to acknowledge them but gave someone who hates him N1 million.
Recall that a troll engaged Chike on X and said that his highest streams were because he featured the late singer on his song, Egwu. However, Chike got tired of the back and forth, and he sent the troll the money so that he could allow him and the deceased to rest.
See Daniel's tweet below:
Reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet
Check out what other netizens have said about Daniel's tweet on Chike below:
@RegardlessH:
"That was a wrong gift, but bro, let’s chill, it's not our money."
@savalake231:
"I think he's sleeping now and you're up taking paracetamol for his worries."
@OdegheR:
"No need to troll you nothing dey so continue your nonsense."
@naijaBoys_Tales:
"How many fans him go dash money."
@UKAAAA30:
"You are quite right. Chike’s choice to give a substantial amount to a troll while neglecting his loyal fans seems like a major misstep. This shows a clear misunderstanding of the importance of appreciating those who have supported him. This decision would surely not sit well with you."
@espeezeal:
"That's how insecure men move. Zero sense, just emotions to show off."
Daniel Regha tackles Simi
Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel had rebuked singers Simi and Tiwa Savage over their song.
In the song, the singers described men as crazy and scum, and this did not go down well with Daniel.
He noted that Simi was married to a man, and Tiwa had a son; hence, attacking men in their first collaboration wasn't cool.
