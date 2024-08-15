Music video director, Unlimited LA, has said that a N100million is not a lot of money in Nigeria while granting an interview

The well known director was a guest on Creative Tea with Lynda when he made the bold claims publicly

Fans took to the comment sections to react to what he said as they shared their hots take about his utterance

Nigerian music video director, Buari Olalekan, professionally known as Unlimited LA, has said that having a N100million in Nigeria isn't a lot of money.

The popular music director, who claimed that Timaya can compete with 2baba was guest on Creative Tea with Lynda.

Unlimited LA speaks about money Photo credit @unlimitedla

Source: Instagram

According to him, N100milion was just like $70, though it is not clear if he was talking about having such money to make a music video or not. However, he noted that he doesn't except upcoming artists to have such kind of money.

Unlimited LA speaks about creativity

In the recording, he explained that creativity cannot be quantified. Unlimited LA also stated that the amount he mentioned was for some categories of artists.

The music video director is one of the big names in the music industry. He has produced for the likes of Kizz Daniel, Olamide, who has paved way for many artists.

Reactions trails Unlimited LA's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by the music video director. Here are some of the comments below:

@boy_tdc:

"No be lie."

@dola.poh:

"Money wey people dey naked for big brother for."

@daniel_lisa1:

"Ur own good ohhhh , may God bless us when never see reach 10m b4 Amen."

@kayysevendeeguy:

"If u can see d future, u will know 100m is too small."

@shantelbaby_:

"All I can say is hmmm."

@everstarck:

"Before you insult, hope you know him?"

@xcoba__21:

"Look at this werey, u got 100m and u saying it isn't much? I think you must be running crazy o..better one."

@ceezychris_:

"Pride has finished this one."

@dc_femi_:

"Why is it hard for y’all to comprehend. It’s much for you doesn’t mean it is for him now. Na u be him bank manager?"

@official_oluwafrosh:

"Even for yankee 70k doris no be small money, people go just open mouth waa."

BNXN speaks about money

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had advised upcoming artists on how to make money without depending on record labels.

In an interview with Ascent Tunes, he noted that most upcoming artists believe they cannot make it without a record label.

He added that they should ensure their songs are good enough for people to stream and listed how much they would make on different platforms.

Source: Legit.ng