A live video of Asake speaking about how his collaboration with Wizkid on MMS happened is trending online

Asake shared how he had another artiste he wanted to collaborate with before Wizkid jumped on it

The YBNL star's revelation has spurred comments from netizens, with many shading Wizkid

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade Asake has spurred comments with his recent revelation about his collaboration with his senior colleague Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Recall that Wizkid was featured on Asake's MMS, a track on the YBNL star's Lungu Boy album.

Asake's comment on collaboration with Wizkid trends.

Amid mixed reactions that have trailed Wizkid's lyrics on the album, Asake, in a live video with fans, revealed he didn't plan to feature Star Boy.

Asake, who said he was planning on featuring a different artiste, revealed Wizkid jumped on the song after music producer P.Prime played it to his hearing.

In his words:

"I didn’t know i was going to put Wizkid on that song to be honest. I had someone else in mind for that song, but i think http://P.prime played the song to wiz, and wiz said “i fuk with this song, i want to jump on it."

Asake also revealed Lungu Boy means ghetto, adding that his favourite track on the album is 'Suru.' He also spoke about his collaboration with US rapper Travis Scott.

People react to Asake's comment about Wizkid

Legit.ng captured some comments as netizens, especially Davido's fans, threw shades at Wizkid. Read them below:

lifeofolaa:

"No wonder Davido called him beggie beggie."

Lummygee1

"So P prime dey go around play people song for wizzy."

Gency_911:

"I talk am Na wizkid beg for feature He needs bragging right for his fans like mad."

Inv_Dos:

"Wizkid begged for it. It’s so obvious."

AbolajiGNF:

"P.prime played it for wiz” like say una deaf even Justin Bieber begged to jump on essence."

Wizkid drums support for Asake

Legit. ng also previously reported that Wizkid returned online to support Asake.

The singer retweeted Asake's 'Lungu Boy' album cover.

Wizkid's action, however, spurred mixed comments from fans and non-fans.

