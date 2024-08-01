Singer Flavour's baby mama, Anna Ebiere Banner, was filled with love and happiness as she celebrated her daughter Sofia's birthday

She described her daughter as her precious jewel as she posted her picture and how she met her birthday request

According to the former beauty queen, her daughter is not so little anymore and she got several birthday wishes from her fans

Anna Ebiere Banner, the baby mama of singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour, celebrated her daughter Sophia's ninth birthday on August 1.

Anna, who won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) in 2013, said her child was not as little as she used to be.

Flavour's baby mama Anna celebrated her daughter Sophia's 9th birthday. Image credit: @annaebiere, @2niteflavour

She also described her as her pride and precious jewel. Sophia wanted a film character Wednesday Addams-inspired photoshoot and her mother granted it.

The birthday girl rocked a black dress with white flowery designs and was styled with a white collar and matching white fabric at the hem of her wrists.

She combined her attire with a stylish fringe hairstyle and kept a straight face for her photoshoot session.

Friends and fans of the former beauty queen joined her to celebrate her daughter's birthday on her Instagram page.

See Anna's post below:

Reactions to Anna's post

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Anna's post below:

@dmannysglow:

"Sofia the first, My loving and kind baby, my daughter's favorite girl, mummy’s love seed, Keep exuding Love and light sunshine. We love u so much, Happy Birthday Princess."

@itxfaithy:

"Happy birthday to the sweetest girl I have ever met. Super cool, calm, sweet, and kind, may the Lord continue to perfect all that concerns you."

@desire_makeover:

"Happy birthday princess. May The Lord continue to bless and protect you in good health. Shine bright baby."

@mz_nifa:

"Happy birthday Asa Ijele and mummy’s jewel. Grow and shine on every side."

@kelelistic:

"Happy birthday mum's pride, live, grow, blossom, and shine bright like the firmament of the stars."

