Comedian Basketmouth has shared a video and picture collage of his daughter, who is celebrating her birthday

In the post, the father, and daughter twinny in one of their pictures while in some others they were having fun together

The humour merchant prayed for her and called her sweet names as he also shared his wish for her

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, professionally known as Baskethmouth, has celebrated his daughter as she clocked a new age.

In the post, the humour merchant, who recently separated from his wife of many years, penned down a sweet note in commemoration of his daughter's special day.

According to him, the girl who is all gown is the source of the brightness in his life. He also prayed for good health, happiness, protection, and joy for her.

Basketmouth professes love to daughter

In the caption of his post, he stated how much he loves her, and he encouraged her to keep making him proud.

Recall that the comedian share a great bond with his kids and ensures he celebrated them at every given opportunity.

He once warned men to keep off while he shared lovely pictures of one of his daughters.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Basketmouths' post about daughter

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the comedian about his daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

Basketmouth shares pictures with his kids

Legit.ng earlier reported that Okpocha, released new beautiful photos with his children.

The comedian shared the pictures on his verified Instagram page and gave it a simple, catchy caption.

Fans and colleagues trooped to his page to drop lovely comments on the beautiful family photos of the comedian and his kids.

