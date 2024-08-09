“Asake Don Put Lungu Boy Spirit for Him Body”: Nigerians React to Travis Scott’s Arrest in Paris
- A video of American rapper Travis Scott being arrested in Paris, France, is trending on social media
- According to reports, the rapper was arrested over a fight at a five-star hotel in France
- Travis Scott's arrest comes barely hours after Asake dropped a new song, Active, featuring the US rapper
US rapper Travis Scott is making headlines over his arrest on Friday, August 9, over violence at a five-star hotel in the French capital.
The Paris prosecutor's office, in a statement, revealed the police were called to the Georges V hotel over his violence against a security agent, who had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.
Travis Scott's arrest comes hours after he trended on the Nigerian social space after YBNL star Ahmed Ololade 'Asake' featured the US rapper on his newly released single 'Active,' a track off his 'Lungu Boy' album.
Below is a video showing the moment Travis Scott was arrested in Paris:
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also recently reported that Wizkid returned to social media to drum support for Asake as he publicly promoted the latter's newly released single.
What Nigerians are saying about Travis Scott
The rapper's arrest has seen many Nigerians expressing gratitude to God on Asake's behalf as they believe it could have affected the release of his album. Read the comments below:
chima_obim_:
"Remain wizkid , all of una wey Dey that album."
collinsbajayi
"I read somewhere he wasn't being ACTIVE."
ola_of_otown:
"Thank God say the music don come out before then carry you."
b_l_a_c_k_030:
"he wasn’t he resisting please treat him with respect."
humble_ogx:
"No matter who you be you will surely get arrested someday."
denightlastborn
"Travis don take colos."
shievywb
"After GOD nah Government
tayocongaglobalpercussionist:
"Travis Feso Wole."
boketshu20
"He is always in trouble this guy many times."
olomo_deeno
"Asake don put lungu spirit for him body."
Asake 2024 world tour dates released
Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake's fans expressed mixed feelings as the singer announced his 2024 world tour dates.
The YBNL signee visited his Instagram page, where he shared tour details.
The award-winning musician's music tour has been tagged "Lungu Boy World Tour '24".
