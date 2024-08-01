Portable has been sighted after he helped some accident victims on his way along Abeokuta Lagos Express road

In the clip, he was seen instructing people to put the wounded victims in a truck and take them to the hospital for treatment

A man was also heard applauding the singer as he questioned police officers, who couldn't rescue the victims

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has shown that he has some humanity in him with a video making the rounds

In the clip, the music act, who was compensated by the government, was passing along Abeokuta Lagos Express road when he saw that an accident had taken place.

Portable helps accident victims on the road.

Source: Instagram

The controversial singer came down from his jeep and helped the victims from the damaged car into a truck.

Man praises Portable

In the recording, a man was applauding the music star for coming to the aid of the accident victims. He asked if police officers were not on the road to rescue the people.

The Zeh Nation boss was later seen instructing the driver of the truck where the wounded were kept to take them to the hospital.

Recall that Portable had shown kindness to another Nigerian before. He bought a camouflage from his trip abroad and gave it to s soldier.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Portable's kindness

Netizens reacted to the kindness Portable showed to the accident victims. Here are some of the comments below:

@enitan_9ce:

"I hope he’s not the one driving the car."

@precidoo_:

“Normally portable nah better being."

@lanre_hush6:

"A bad boy has his own day."

@victorycasshgram:

"Babanla."

@sheikh_ajijola_anobi:

"Those people will never forget your kindness."

@yetundehabibatyusuff:

"Thanks so much Omo olalomi Mr Tony Montana."

@dc_officila:

"He don day trend again."

@iamexcel_blaze:

"God bless him."

@jasfada001:

"Dey don pack all the police come lagos cos of protest."

@babyfaze_1:

"Portable always with good heart. God bless you Elizabeth Joyce."

Portable reacts to planned protest

Legit.ng had reported that Zazu made a video in reaction to the planned protest taking place nationwide in August 2024.

The singer said that he was only concerned with hustling and advised his fans to fight for themselves and not Nigeria.

He cursed those asking him to sing at the planned protest, as he said that they were not serious about their work.

