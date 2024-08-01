Lady Jubilates After Catching Portable's Jacket at His Lagos Show: "I'd Ecxpect it to be Smelling"
- A Nigerian lady has caught the attention of social media users after what she did at Portable's recent Lagos show
- The lady was seen singing and vibing when Portable threw his jacket to the crowd, and she luckily caught it
- Her reactions after catching the Ika of Africa's jacket have got many social media users talking online
A Nigerian lady is in the news after a video for her at Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable's recent Lagos show, made its way to social media.
Portable performed recently at Kenny Black's show in Lagos, where he clashed with his arch-enemy DJ Chicken.
While Zazu was performing, he flung his jacket into the crowd like musicians usually do, and it fell on a lady's face.
The lady, however, shared a video of herself with Portable's jacket. As she stated, the jacket landed on her head, making her happy.
She could also be seen singing along to his words word-for-word, which shocked netizens.
She wrote on IG:
"Portable's jacket landed on my head. Btw, what do you know about girls that love Portable's music?"
Watch video below:
The lady's loyalty to Portable has got many social media users talking, as they are surprised at how she praised the singer.
How Nigerians reacted to lady's video
Legit.ng compiled reactions below:
@iamdbull:
"Quick fact: 90 percent of women fantasize about portable before they sleep."
@frantuba0175:
"I'd expect it to be smelling."
@blaqattitude_:
"Red flag."
@comedianchicken:
"U suspose throw am back for am."
@kallydammy:
"And that jacket fine oo."
@har_be_fe111:
"Na sango oya girl."
@okayv.ibess:
"No artist way no get lover."
@hamzkid990:
"Sha go first wash it before you go wear it."
Portable Ends Beef with Spyro
Portable has shared a video of his reaction to receiving an email from Spyro asking for a collaboration.
In the clip, Zazu said that nobody rated him when he had no money, but now, he is the toast of many people.
He praised Spyro and said that the chorus he sent was bad while calling him his guy in the short video.
