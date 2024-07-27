UK-raised Nigerian rapper Skepta recently stirred emotions on social media after his tweets about some ungrateful people in his life went viral

In a series of tweets, Skepta noted that he couldn't that some people would stab him in the back after doing so much for them

The rapper's comments have stirred reactions in netizens, with many enquiring from the rapper if the person who got him angry was a Nigerian artist

British rapper Micheal Adenuga, better known as Skepta, recently shared some tweets on his social media handle that have got people talking.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when one of Portable's biggest songs, Tony Montana, which he did with Skepta, was released.

Skepta's recent rants on X have got people talking online because the post's subject was anchored on the attitude of some ungrateful persons he had helped in the past.

In his post, the rapper noted how irritated he was to see people he had helped achieve great things in the past betray him.

"God keeps the score" - Skepta

In another tweet, Skepta noted that he thanked God that he doesn't do things for people in the hope of getting something in return. But he knows for sure that God keeps the score and that he would definitely be rewarded in other ways.

Skepta also warned in his tweets. He said it is no longer new for him to create great things out of his moments of embarrassment and disrespect.

Read an excerpt of one of Skepta's tweets:

"All I see is ungrateful long faces, from people who’s Fathers ain’t even done what I did for them."

Here's the tweet that sparked reactions:

Nigerians react to Skepta's tweet about ungrateful people

Here are some of the comments that trailed the post:

@timmy_sax:

"Keep doing your best big smoke. God knows how he will reward you."

@Urbangod3:

"E dey be like that."

@neduthegoat1:

"Portable is that you?"

@Heis_Duke:

"Long faces as how? Portable come here o wetin you do Big Smoke."

@davian_nn:

"Portable o wetin you do again bayi o."

@cart_aham:

"NA DAVIDO. Because he papa no go fit write song for am."

@farlowtattoo:

"Hope no be omo olalomi Feso wole again?"

@zanny_ak:

"Big smoke Dey Smoke Tobacco."

@demolyno:

"If not for God wey love portable dat guy suppose no see helper for dis life again after dat kogbagidi matter."

Portable wears designer, walks red carpet with Skepta

