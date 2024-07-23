A video of Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie doing the trending Metaverse challenge started by singer Olamide has gone viral

Alozie's sweet and gentle dance moves while vibing to Olamide's Metaverse have sparked emotions online as Nigerian men troop to her DM

The video by Alozie came days after her colleague, Asisat Oshoala, also jumped on Brainjotter's Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo TikTok challenge

Beautiful Nigerian female footballer Michelle Alozie has stolen the headlines as a clip of her showing off some of her sweet dance moves went viral.

The female World Cup star has always had a way with her Nigerian male fans, and a recent video of her vibing to Olamide's Metaverse has sent many into overdrive.

A video of Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie doing a sweet dance as she vibed to Olamide's Metaverse has gone viral. Photo credit: @aloziee

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, Michelle Alozie was seen in a bathtub with large parts of her legs exposed while she wiggled and danced.

Men ask for Alozie's hand in marriage

After the clip went viral, thousands of Nigerian men trooped into Michelle Alozie's DM and comment section to appreciate her beauty and sweet dance moves.

Some took their appreciation a nudge higher as they were spotted as the curvy footballer for her hand in marriage.

Michelle Alozie's video comes days after her colleague Asisat Oshoala trended after her Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo video went viral.

Watch Michelle Alozie's video below:

Reactions trail Alozie's Metaverse video

See some of the comments that trailed Michelle Alozie's video:

@olacuteTunes:

"This girl fine shaa."

@LiViNG_G00DLiFe:

"That's my aunt, we going to sue you for infringement."

@Trustissue_t:

"I don’t know the overhyped about this lady fr, if she’s beautiful in tour own eye then you need an optician asap."

@lajalivinlarj:

"Dated a girl built like this one time and eww is all I have to say."

@preencepraiz:

"Since I saw a video of this girl throw a flower a guy gifted her into the trash can, I haven't been able to look at her with good eyes."

@Cynothachef:

"If we’re being honest she chose the wrong profession cos what in the hell is this body."

@KayceeKiligan:

"Our wife."

@supernova_ekun:

"Sabi girl with sexxxyy muscle please be mine."

@iamrosspeross:

"This uncle she means."

Alozie dances and have fun with teammate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Michelle Alozie, the talented defender of the Nigerian women’s national team, has delighted her fans with a fun dance with a teammate.

The TikTok video, which has received thousands of views and likes, featured Alozie and her teammate engaging in a friendly dance-off, showcasing their creativity and humor with quirky moves.

Source: Legit.ng