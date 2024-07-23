“See Thighs”: Super Falcons’ Michelle Alozie Jumps on Olamide’s New Song Metaverse, Clip Goes Viral
- A video of Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie doing the trending Metaverse challenge started by singer Olamide has gone viral
- Alozie's sweet and gentle dance moves while vibing to Olamide's Metaverse have sparked emotions online as Nigerian men troop to her DM
- The video by Alozie came days after her colleague, Asisat Oshoala, also jumped on Brainjotter's Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo TikTok challenge
Beautiful Nigerian female footballer Michelle Alozie has stolen the headlines as a clip of her showing off some of her sweet dance moves went viral.
The female World Cup star has always had a way with her Nigerian male fans, and a recent video of her vibing to Olamide's Metaverse has sent many into overdrive.
In the trending clip, Michelle Alozie was seen in a bathtub with large parts of her legs exposed while she wiggled and danced.
Men ask for Alozie's hand in marriage
After the clip went viral, thousands of Nigerian men trooped into Michelle Alozie's DM and comment section to appreciate her beauty and sweet dance moves.
Some took their appreciation a nudge higher as they were spotted as the curvy footballer for her hand in marriage.
Michelle Alozie's video comes days after her colleague Asisat Oshoala trended after her Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo video went viral.
Watch Michelle Alozie's video below:
Reactions trail Alozie's Metaverse video
See some of the comments that trailed Michelle Alozie's video:
@olacuteTunes:
"This girl fine shaa."
@LiViNG_G00DLiFe:
"That's my aunt, we going to sue you for infringement."
@Trustissue_t:
"I don’t know the overhyped about this lady fr, if she’s beautiful in tour own eye then you need an optician asap."
Ini Edo finally breaks silence amid allegation of being Godswill Akpabio’s ex-bae: “Steeze and composure”
@lajalivinlarj:
"Dated a girl built like this one time and eww is all I have to say."
@preencepraiz:
"Since I saw a video of this girl throw a flower a guy gifted her into the trash can, I haven't been able to look at her with good eyes."
@Cynothachef:
"If we’re being honest she chose the wrong profession cos what in the hell is this body."
@KayceeKiligan:
"Our wife."
@supernova_ekun:
"Sabi girl with sexxxyy muscle please be mine."
@iamrosspeross:
"This uncle she means."
Alozie dances and have fun with teammate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Michelle Alozie, the talented defender of the Nigerian women’s national team, has delighted her fans with a fun dance with a teammate.
The TikTok video, which has received thousands of views and likes, featured Alozie and her teammate engaging in a friendly dance-off, showcasing their creativity and humor with quirky moves.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Oke-Hortons Nosa (Senior entertainment editor) Oke-Hortons Nosa is a senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of Politics and Governance 2016 (KWASU), M.sc MILD (UNILAG). In 2022, I acquired a certificate in Digital publishing and advanced networking skills. I used to be a sports show presenter at KOKO. Previous work experience with Hortielaurieblogspot and KOKO.ng, culminating in over 7 years of work experience. Email: oke-hortons@corp.legit.ng