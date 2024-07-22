Veekee James has shared a video to show how her husband welcomed her from her trip abroad and fans have reacted to it

In the clip, she was seen jumping on her man as he backed her and they both laughed heartily in the viral video

In the caption of her post, she noted that two finished humans had reunited as she called herself and her husband two mumus in love

Talented fashion designer Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, has stirred reactions after sharing a video of how her husband welcomed her from her trip aboard.

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James had shared a video as she made several soups and food for her husband when she was travelling abroad.

In the viral clip, her husband backed her as they both laughed joyfully while her he struggled to hold her luggage.

Veekee James calls herself and husband mumu

In the caption of the video, she called herself and her husband two mumus in love. She also said that they were two finished people in love.

The fashion designer played a hilarious song to match their love display.

Recall that Veekee James was slammed by people for her constant display of love publicly.

See the video here :

How fans reacted to the loved up video of Veekee James and husband

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of them below:

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"Press their necks if at all. I love love mbok."

@enioluwaofficial:

"God forbid that they’ll call me mumu because of love oooooo. Ahhhh!!! Hm! My sister. Prayers up for you."

@sharonooja:

"Mum and dad good afternoon our love generals."

@yettyjewelgifts:

"Love is sweet."

@tokemakinwa:

"Eku ise Oluwa ooooo."

@iamnasboi:

"Ambassador of Love!!! Jealousy wan kee me. Mtchew."

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"Dem call me mumu ."

@folagade_banks:

"Ayeraye ijinle ife oo!!! iwo omo fikayo james yii ! you are doing well ! Mama deola is proud to be your marriage counselor!, next meeting is on wednesday oo."

@adefunkeee:

"This is tooooo sweet."

@carolomoyelefloral:

"No peace for singles again since veekee marry. Your marriage will last forever, your love will not dim in Jesus name."

Veekee James celebrates husband

Legit.ng had reported that the fashion designer resumed her public display of love with her husband, Femi Atere, despite being trailed by criticisms.

The celebrity stylist gave her husband his flowers in public as she explained how Femi was a green flag.

She shared what he used to do for her anytime she travels away from home.

