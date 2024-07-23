A Nigerian woman has shared a video of her son's mood lighting up after his father surprised him with new drums

The talented boy initially made use of buckets and sticks, which he organised together to make them look like a drum set

His doting father observed his son's love for playing the instrument and decided to surprise him with an actual set of drums

A heartwarming video surfaced online, showcasing a little Nigerian boy's joy after receiving a brand-new drum set from his father.

The talented child had been demonstrating his passion for music by using buckets and sticks to organise a makeshift drum set.

Little boy gets brand new drum set from dad Photo credit: @chiomachris3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy gets brand new drum set

The boy's mother, @chiomachris3, on TikTok, shared the touching video, recounting her son's unwavering passion for drumming.

She revealed that she began taking him to public events when he was just two months old, and he instantly developed a love for the instrument.

His passion was so intense that he often stood beside the drummer during performances, refusing to sit down.

Despite his mother's efforts to discourage him, the boy's love for drumming grew.

He would insist on playing drums before engaging in other activities, including reading.

His passion even led him to sleep with sticks, and his creative expression, unfortunately, damaged household items.

The boy's father, recognising his son's genuine talent and dedication, surprised him with a professional drum set.

The moment he presented the gift, the boy's face lit up with joy, and his mother filmed it.

Sharing the video online, his mother said:

"This is my first son. I started going to outings with him when he was two months. This guy fell in love with drums that even when we go for programs, he will never sit down. He will stand beside the drum man. If you want him to read his books, allow him to play drums first. He has already broken everything in my house. I tried my best to stop him but I could not. He even sleeps with sticks. He has passion for music."

Reactions trail video of little drummer

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@GTIME said:

"Dis is what we call a father. May ur pocket never run dry."

@Alobo Omolade wrote:

"Walahi no be rest alone oo dem no go sleep even neighbors go collect join."

@believe said:

"If only our parents paid attention to us when we were still a child because some of us had talent but it was killed because no one cared, all they care about is read ur book. Bravo to the parents."

@Emmy said:

"Ma please open a channel Or page for him be posting his content. Let him be beating those drum along with music beat. Just try this God will definitely life him."

@Chidimma Phoenix added:

"Until he clock 1yr I bought a drum for him, now his 4yrs he can drum even bought him his own drum sticks with his name on it,he took to church programs. But till now will no dey rest."

