Nigerian music legend 2baba left fans and netizens in admiration over his children from different women

The singer has seven kids from three women: Sumbo Ajaba, Pero Adeniyi, and his legal wife, Annie Idibia

A picture of the musician alongside some of his children spurred reactions around their resemblance and DNA test

Nigerian music legend Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2baba made it to the news recently over the wealth of kids he had from different women.

2baba, who is currently married to his longtime girlfriend Annie Idibia, has two beautiful girls and five other children from two women: Sumbo Ajaba and Pero Adeniyi.

Family portrait of 2baba's kids trend.

Source: Instagram

A portrait of some of his children made waves online after netizens spotted how the African Queen’s crooner children looked exactly like him and commended his good genes.

See the post below:

2baba’s children's portrait spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chrisdon5188':

"The wife even look like him the real baba."

mr_keanvic:

"His wife even looks like him lmao."

jhaycrystalz:

"If anyone should do DNA test, na Annie suppose do am."

henry.cruz00:

"Why is his wife looking like him too."

mashi_marley21:

"Both team go score na but na one person go win only few can relate."

luxury_strandsbydee:

"President general amongs the nation. His gene is really strong, even Annie looks like him now."

heiskleva:

"Them fit resemble am Mk one or two nor still be he pinkin."

bahbel_flakes:

"You fit give your wife belle make the pikin no be ur own but pikin go resemble you base on GG (both teams scored)."

official_ose007:

"Tubaba nah DNA machine."

heiskleva:

2baba performs at his daughter’s school prom

Popular Nigerian singer 2Baba Idibia tickled the hearts of many with the performance he pulled off at his daughter’s school in the United Kingdom.

The singer’s wife, Annie Idibia, took to social media to share the beautiful video of her hubby, 2face Idibia, performing at their first daughter, Isabella's school prom.

In the video, her teen daughter was seen taking pictures with her friends while her father carried out his responsibilities on stage.

