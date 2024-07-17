Cubana Chiefpriest has shared another video of him in Paris, France, as he enjoys his summer holiday

The celebrity barman was seen in a video walking on the streets of Paris without being recognised despite his acclaimed billionaire status

As expected, the video has spurred reactions from Nigerians as they shaded Cubana Chiefpriest

Nigerian socialite and nightlife king Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, famously known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is currently in Paris, France, where he has been dropping fun videos to entertain his fans and supporters.

In a recent video, the celebrity barman, also known as music star Davido's bestie, was spotted walking on the streets of Paris before he entered a Louis Vuitton store to shop for some items.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares clip of him at a Louis Vuitton store.

However, reactions trailed the video. Social media users pointed out that no one on the streets recognised Chiefpriest, while others queried why he didn't go out with his security details as he does in Nigeria.

Sharing the video, Chiefpriest wrote in a caption:

"Dem Dey Find Me For Lagos But I No Dey Naija, To Stay One Place Dey Make Sick Cough Or Catarrh So We Out Here Paris With My Fat Boy."

This comes hours after Chiefpriest bragged about hanging out at the same club as Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.

Netizens shade Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read them below:

don_mayekuti:

"See as everybody just dey mind him business, meaning of anything way you be na for your pocket."

emperor_micheal_:

"No security no car no body Dey run follow you no body know you there."

the_blessedseed_barbershop:

"Omo see life...no one is even there on the street to be hailing and make him feel bossy...THIS LIFE SHA."

einnobilo:

"See as cp no small dey move for france no body send am, abroad na key ooo u be billionaire for ur pocket."

Cubana Chiefpriest sings Catholic songs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest was solemn as he prayed to Mother Mary while wearing a rosary.

He sang Ave Maria (a Latin word which means hail Mary) calmly and moved his head at intervals before he held the cross part of his rosary and kissed it.

The socialite continued meditating, and his fans stated that whatever made him seek prayers from Mother Mary in the Bible was a serious issue.

