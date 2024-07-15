Wunmi, widow of late singer Mohbad has turned against her haters and slammed them in a post she shared online

She said it will get to a stage that those who have been spoiling her name will look back and all the things thrown at her will turn against them

Her post sparked massive reactions in the comments section as many fans sent her to the gallows

Omowunmi Aloba, widow of late singer Mohbad, seemed not to be in the good books of her fans again with the way they reacted to one of her posts.

Legit.ng had reported that Wunmi had been in the eye of the storm since her husband passed. Her father-in-law had made several allegations against her.

In the post she made, she blasted her haters. According to her, those who have been spoiling her name will wake up one day and realise that all the things they have been throwing at her will turn against them.

Her post generated reactions in the comment section as fans disagreed with her. They told her to go and do the DNA test and asked why it has become a war for her.

This came after the mother of one had promised to do the controversial DNA test. Some women, who called themselves her team, stated that after she must have done the test, and it comes out positive, they were going to sue her father-in-law.

Reactions trail the post made by Wunmi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the post. Here are some of them below:

@_wf_richkid_:

"She dey craze."

@sangoladeiyanuoluwaoladele:

"Do the DNA abeg."

@kayus_fundz_01:

"DNA is needed."

@onumalay:

"Why are you avoiding DNA this woman."

@o_l_o_r_i_r_e:

"Name wey yourself no protect, you suppose don do DNA since to avoid unnecessary drama."

@flashboy_kind:

"Do DNA If e sure 4 you."

@officialgurl:

"Person wey dem marry as virgin wey dey fear DNA, e get Wetin I never see for this my country."

@thereganh366:

"The only woman way turn dna to war."

@chigo_lee12:

"Do DNA before your name go spoil."

@nadaz001:

"Koshilo werey go do DNA if you truly want this to end. I’m not Mohbad family member by blood but Mohbad already use his talent to make us become his family that’s the power of music if Mohbad fans are requesting for DNA don’t blame then, that’s the only way you can respect your husband after his death. We IMOLENIZATION are not happy with you and I’m sure Mohbad is also angry with you just keep pretending to the general public like nothing sup then you’ll face the consequences later"

Mohbad's father insist on DNA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, had refused to back down on his call for a DNA test to be carried out on his grandson Liam.

The late singer's father pointed out a unique feature in Liam that is unusual among his family members.

He also called on Nigerians to support him in his fight for justice over his son's death.

