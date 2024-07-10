Nigerian influencer and content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa has gone on Elon Musk's X to rant about Nigeria

The 25-year-old shared that he dislikes the fact that one needs to act crazy in Nigerian to get by one's daily life

He noted that without this touch of lunatic behaviours and aggression, other people will find loopholes and cheat you

Foremost Nigerian influencer, content creator, and mentor Adeouluwa Enioluwa is slightly irritated and has expressed his anger on his official Twitter page.

He explained that he does not like the fact that one needs to have a touch of madness to survive in Nigeria; otherwise, you risk getting cheated.

Taking to his Twitter page, he shared that although he hates it, he must employ the same tactic.

Enioluwa wrote:

"I hate that in Nigeria, you must have slight madness like you don't have a choice; you must be a little mad. If not, they will cheat you, ride you and think it’s okay. dont worry, e je ka ma se were lo."

See Enioluwa's tweet here:

Recall that Enioluwa previously ranted about the increased marriage rate in the country. He asked if there was a goat tag for the latecomers.

Reactions to Enioluwa's tweet

