Enioluwa Rants Angrily, Enforces Need For Touch of Madness to Survive Nigeria: "What's Your Gender?"
- Nigerian influencer and content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa has gone on Elon Musk's X to rant about Nigeria
- The 25-year-old shared that he dislikes the fact that one needs to act crazy in Nigerian to get by one's daily life
- He noted that without this touch of lunatic behaviours and aggression, other people will find loopholes and cheat you
Foremost Nigerian influencer, content creator, and mentor Adeouluwa Enioluwa is slightly irritated and has expressed his anger on his official Twitter page.
He explained that he does not like the fact that one needs to have a touch of madness to survive in Nigeria; otherwise, you risk getting cheated.
Taking to his Twitter page, he shared that although he hates it, he must employ the same tactic.
Enioluwa wrote:
"I hate that in Nigeria, you must have slight madness like you don't have a choice; you must be a little mad. If not, they will cheat you, ride you and think it’s okay. dont worry, e je ka ma se were lo."
See Enioluwa's tweet here:
Recall that Enioluwa previously ranted about the increased marriage rate in the country. He asked if there was a goat tag for the latecomers.
Reactions to Enioluwa's tweet
Legit.ng compiled some comments. Read them below:
@jaylodolls:
"This one wey no know him real gender. Abeg gerraout toyin is a bully period."
@buhareey:
"U are right but don't be gay."
@lammie_artt:
"This post is 50-50. You can't find the side he's on."
@julliecassie:
"When I was talking about it on my page, I bet yall thought I was joking yea?"
@iniabasi441:
"Abeg which business person fit start infront of a police station."
@maryjane_bless:
"What is your gender first. Make we start from there."
@AkposJim:
"Talk watin u wan talk no beat around the bush."
Enioluwa opens up about his effeminate side
Nigerian social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa made it to the frontline of blogs with a video of him discussing his effeminate attributes.
The internet sensation appeared on the popular Nancy Isime Show and spoke about his younger days and how he discovered this aspect of himself.
Eni touched on the issue of being bashed over this and pointed out other interesting things about his life that naysayers should focus on.
