30BG for Life: Days After His Wedding, Davido Reacts to Lady's Adorable Tattoo of Chivido
- Davido confessed to having the best time of his life on his wedding day, but apparently, he was not alone
- A loyal fan of Chivido decided to celebrate his nuptials by getting a beautiful tattoo of David and Chioma's faces on her arms
- Many bashed her for going to such lengths, but finally, the singer replied to her via his official Instagram account
Wealthy Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke has reacted to the lady who got an adorable tattoo on his face and that of Chioma to celebrate their love.
The wedding broke the internet and trended for days. This was majorly because many social media users had been waiting for the moment for such a long time.
Legit.ng earlier reported on a new post shared by a popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, in which the magnificent wedding hall used for Chivido can be seen in its full glory.
The lights, chandeliers, table settings, and everything else screamed luxury. The hall and decorations were estimated to be worth millions.
While the wedding was in progress, news of the lady who got the tattoo surfaced, and many jested about it.
To the surprise of netizens, Davido reacted to the said lady. He reported her via his official IG page and dropped a love emoji on the photo.
See Davido's response below:
Recall that in a video posted online by Samuel Banks and spotted by Legit.ng; the young lady is seen lying on a tattoo artist's chair as she gets her arms inked with Davido and Chioma’s faces.
Many had assumed she would not get the attention she sought as Davido as too busy with his wedding to notice her.
Lady Gets Beautiful Tattoo to Celebrate Chivido
As Davido and Chioma’s wedding continues to trend on social media, fans have continued to show the couple love in different ways.
A video made the rounds online of a young lady who got beautiful tattoos of Davido and Chioma on her arms as they got married.
The tattoo video went viral and sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some unimpressed.
