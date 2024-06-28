A Nigerian man has lamented that his girlfriend defeated him in a FIFA football game after he squared up with her

The man said his girl came to his house to play with him only to beat him seven goals to nothing

A video shared on TikTok showed the lady picked Paris Saint-Germain as her team, while her boyfriend picked Leeds United

A Nigerian man played a FIFA game with his girlfriend, but it did not go the way he had expected. He suffered a humiliating defeat at her hands and shared his experience.

The man was not happy that his girlfriend came to his house and defeated him in the game.

The man said his girlfriend defeated him in his house.

The man was heard lamenting bitterly in a video posted on TikTok by @macdanielsblog.

The man picked Leeds United as his team, while his girlfriend picked Paris Saint-Germain as hers.

At the sound of the final whistle, it was seen on the screen that the lady had defeated her man by seven goals to nothing.

He praised himself as a good player while ranting that he did not understand what went wrong. According to him, what happened during the game was a disgrace, and he complained about his girlfriend going out to brag about defeating him.

