A Ghanaian councillor known as Lutterodnt has predicted what will happen to Davido and Chioma's wedding

The singer got married in flamboyant way to his lover of many years on Tuesday, June 25 and Lagos stood still for them

In a podcast, the man said that Davido was not ready for marriage as he was only wasting his energy

Councillor Lutterodnt, a Ghanaian, has stirred the anger of 30BG and fans of Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Legit.ng had reported that the 'Aye' crooner had a talk of the town wedding on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. A Samsung phone was said to be in the invitation cared distributed to attendees.

Speaking about the wedding and what people should expect from it. The Ghanaian man, who was on the RNN.NG said that Davido was not ready for marriage. According to him, he was just wasting his youthful energy.

Man speaks more about Chivido

In the course of the podcast, Lutterodnt noted that the Timeless crooner's wedding will eventually collapse. He noted that the wedding was for compensation.

Recall that many uproars have trailed Davido's wedding from different quarters. A Ghanaian presenter slammed Chioma for getting married to Davido.

How the superstar's fans reacted to the prediction

Legit.ng compiled reaction of fans to the podcast. Here are some of the comments below:

Davido greets Dad and Ademola Adeleke

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Davido showing appreciation to the father figures in his life at his wedding was sighted online.

In the clip, he hugged his father in a sweet moment as he prostrated for his uncle, who is the governor of Osun state.

The video stirred reactions from fans, who have been following the wedding of the singer, as they gushed over his humility.

