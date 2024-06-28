Chivido 2024: Councillor Lutterodnt Predicts What Will Happen to Davido's Wedding, 30 BG React
- A Ghanaian councillor known as Lutterodnt has predicted what will happen to Davido and Chioma's wedding
- The singer got married in flamboyant way to his lover of many years on Tuesday, June 25 and Lagos stood still for them
- In a podcast, the man said that Davido was not ready for marriage as he was only wasting his energy
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Councillor Lutterodnt, a Ghanaian, has stirred the anger of 30BG and fans of Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.
Legit.ng had reported that the 'Aye' crooner had a talk of the town wedding on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. A Samsung phone was said to be in the invitation cared distributed to attendees.
Speaking about the wedding and what people should expect from it. The Ghanaian man, who was on the RNN.NG said that Davido was not ready for marriage. According to him, he was just wasting his youthful energy.
Man speaks more about Chivido
In the course of the podcast, Lutterodnt noted that the Timeless crooner's wedding will eventually collapse. He noted that the wedding was for compensation.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Recall that many uproars have trailed Davido's wedding from different quarters. A Ghanaian presenter slammed Chioma for getting married to Davido.
Below is the video:
How the superstar's fans reacted to the prediction
Legit.ng compiled reaction of fans to the podcast. Here are some of the comments below:
@topshop_shoes_nigeria:
"Back to sender."
@joan_thomasia:
"God will dissapoint you oii."
@febunmzy:
"God forbid , God will disappoint you wishing them bad."
@chapter2ofaudrey:
"This is sad! You are not God."
@iam_dubie:
"All this Ghana people wey no get sense."
@vinccicostra_:
"Mugu."
"Daughters of Jezebel": Moment two ladies were bounced for their dressing at Davido's wedding trends
@oluwakemi0711:
"God forbid, enemy of marriage there marriage will stand by God grace."
@julietonuoha_u_:
"May heaven and earth forbid you and your e**l prediction on Davido and Chiomas union, their marriage will last forever ijn."
@powell_1990:
"You are mad and your own will not stand in JESUS name."
@judeudemezue:
"Poor people and different levels of beef. Nonsense."
Davido greets Dad and Ademola Adeleke
Legit.ng had reported that a video of Davido showing appreciation to the father figures in his life at his wedding was sighted online.
In the clip, he hugged his father in a sweet moment as he prostrated for his uncle, who is the governor of Osun state.
The video stirred reactions from fans, who have been following the wedding of the singer, as they gushed over his humility.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng