Big Brother former housemate, Tochi Oke, has stated what was done so that Davido and Chioma's wedding can take place

In a post on social media, he stated that 37 rainmakers were hired on Lagos island to hold the rain, so the wedding can take place

The post triggered reactions in the comments section as many supported the move and suggested places it should be sent to

Reality show star, Tobi Oke, has excited fans with an update about Davido and Chioma's wedding he posted on social media.

The much acclaimed ceremony which is taking place on Lagos island has been buzzing the internet for a while now.

According to him, 37 rainmakers were hired to hold the rain on Lagos island so that it will not disturb the wedding ceremony of Chioma and Davido.

Rainmakers hired to stop rain for Chivido. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Fans of the couple to be excitedly took to the comment section to jubilate about as they insisted that even if the rain falls, the wedding must still take place.

Some even suggested the place the rain should be sent to so the Grammy Award nominee and his wife can enjoy their day.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions about the post. Here are some of them below:

@i_am_sa_m:

"Make Dem Sha no send the rain come Ikorodu. Our road no good o."

@fabricbyjoanne:

"Na why rain wan wound us for mainland."

@thec_la_:

"Identify yourselves if you’re among the rain makers. Because It go hold ooo."

@g_b_a.backup:

"Rain wan fall keh president general among the nations."

@wendy_adammaaaaa:

"Nah me be the 30th rain maker. This wedddibg must hold!"

@may_riams25;

'Them don push the rain come Port Harcourt."

@_winochan:

"I am one of them."

@westside_johnny__:

"Nah why rain wan finish us for island Abi??"

@princesshelenmusifiwa:

"This wedding must hold, I be the 13th rainmaker."

@geraldsnaps:

"While we're on this wedding, make una keep eyes on our government ooo.. Na this kin time dem de move Money cos we all are distracted."

Content of Chivido's good bag surface

Legit.ng had reported that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold worth N1.6m was said to be part of the things in the wedding invitation bag of Davido and Chioma.

In the video making the rounds online, the phone came in black colour, and it was well-packed inside the white goodie bag.

Someone was seen checking out the content of the bag as the person bought out the expensive phone and showed it off.

Source: Legit.ng