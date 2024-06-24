"Perfect Prayer 4 ur Woman She Needs it": Actress Ekanem Hits Wizkid Over Davido, FC Rescues Him
- Actress Didi Ekanem, has reacted to the post Wizkid made after Davido's pre-wedding pictures surfaced online
- In the post, he made a prayer for all understanding women on earth, though he later said he has only love for every human
- Reacting to the post, Ekanem slammed him using his baby mama as Wizkid's fans also came to his rescue
Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem, has reacted to the post made by Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid to Davido's pre-wedding pictures.
Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had thrown a shade as the internet was buzzing with news about Davido's wedding to his lover, Chioma Avil. He said fans should say a prayer for all understanding women.
In her response to the tweet, she said the Grammy Award winner was childish, and his tweet was not funny.
She also took a swipe at his baby mama, Jada, by saying she will be the one that needs the message he tweeted.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Fans of the singer were not happy with Ekanem as they reacted by defending their favourite.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to the post
Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans about the post. Here are some below:
@ceo_omakcouture:
"Who sabi this one sef . Wizkid is always right."
@didemsbarbie:
"How the prayer take affect your mother."
@yapgaltheu02:
"His woman really needs it, he will make her hit 50 with no ring lol."
@flossy_miju:
"But he didn’t mention name now, he only send a prayer for all understanding women out there, is that too much?"
@kamsy_ikechiukwu:
"Jada as 55 children for you out of wedlock who is more understanding than her?"
@munachiie:
"Did he refer to your father."
@brushesbytope:
"Same thing I said o jada needs the prayer more."
@sassbyday:
"Low-key he wishes he could find a woman like chioma tho, werey dey disguise."
@rozlet_____xx:
"Why are y’all triggered? Is it only Chioma that is an understanding woman ? Some of y’all are to your boyfriends so REST!!! He didn’t even mentioned anyone names y’all just guilty."
@adenike.ashaolu:
"Didi needs medical attention ,did he mentioned chioma's name? So make he no talk again?"
Wizkid slams fans
Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had shut down the growing tension surrounding his tweets, which some have attributed to be jabs aimed at Davido and his upcoming wedding.
Earlier, Wizkid had dropped a tweet where he noted that he was saying a prayer for every understanding woman on earth.
Sophia Momodu reacts as Davido drops his pre-wedding pics, clip goes viral: "No time for bad energy"
Many fans interpreted Wizkid's tweet, noting that it was a jab aimed at his colleague Davido and his wife-to-be, Chioma.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng