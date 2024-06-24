Actress Didi Ekanem, has reacted to the post Wizkid made after Davido's pre-wedding pictures surfaced online

In the post, he made a prayer for all understanding women on earth, though he later said he has only love for every human

Reacting to the post, Ekanem slammed him using his baby mama as Wizkid's fans also came to his rescue

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem, has reacted to the post made by Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid to Davido's pre-wedding pictures.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had thrown a shade as the internet was buzzing with news about Davido's wedding to his lover, Chioma Avil. He said fans should say a prayer for all understanding women.

Didi Ekanem reacts to Wizkid's tweet about Davido. Photo credit@davido/@didiekanem

Source: Instagram

In her response to the tweet, she said the Grammy Award winner was childish, and his tweet was not funny.

She also took a swipe at his baby mama, Jada, by saying she will be the one that needs the message he tweeted.

Fans of the singer were not happy with Ekanem as they reacted by defending their favourite.

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans about the post. Here are some below:

@ceo_omakcouture:

"Who sabi this one sef . Wizkid is always right."

@didemsbarbie:

"How the prayer take affect your mother."

@yapgaltheu02:

"His woman really needs it, he will make her hit 50 with no ring lol."

@flossy_miju:

"But he didn’t mention name now, he only send a prayer for all understanding women out there, is that too much?"

@kamsy_ikechiukwu:

"Jada as 55 children for you out of wedlock who is more understanding than her?"

@munachiie:

"Did he refer to your father."

@brushesbytope:

"Same thing I said o jada needs the prayer more."

@sassbyday:

"Low-key he wishes he could find a woman like chioma tho, werey dey disguise."

@rozlet_____xx:

"Why are y’all triggered? Is it only Chioma that is an understanding woman ? Some of y’all are to your boyfriends so REST!!! He didn’t even mentioned anyone names y’all just guilty."

@adenike.ashaolu:

"Didi needs medical attention ,did he mentioned chioma's name? So make he no talk again?"

Wizkid slams fans

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had shut down the growing tension surrounding his tweets, which some have attributed to be jabs aimed at Davido and his upcoming wedding.

Earlier, Wizkid had dropped a tweet where he noted that he was saying a prayer for every understanding woman on earth.

Many fans interpreted Wizkid's tweet, noting that it was a jab aimed at his colleague Davido and his wife-to-be, Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng