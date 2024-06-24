Singer Peruzzi has said that he and Davido wrote Assurance together five years ago, he also shared how it feels

According to him, it comes with a different feeling after Davido fulfilled the lyrics of the song by getting married to his lover, Chioma

Netizens were quick to react in the comment section as they took the singer to the gallows over his post

Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Okoh, better known as Peruzzi, has faced the wrath of fans after making a revelation of what he did for Davido five years ago.

Legit.ng had reported that Peruzzi had opened up about his relationship with the 'Aye' crooner. He said Davido used to pay him with used clothes after writing for him.

In a post sighted online, the Peruzzi said that five years ago, he and Davido wrote 'Assurance' together.

Peruzzi speaks about Davido's song Assurance. Photo credit @peuzzi_vibes/@realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Peruzzi shares feeling

In the post, the 'Pressure' crooner shared how it feels that Davido was getting married to the lady he dedicated the song they both wrote to.

According to him, he feels drunk as he appreciated God for the privilege. Fans were quick to respond to him as they dragged him for the revelation. Many said he just wanted the world to know that he was the person that wrote the song.

Recall that Wizkid had dragged Peruzzi and called him a pant washer when he was abusing Davido.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Peruzzi about his song with Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@4evagrateful27:

"Bro had to let us know he wrote it."

@ms_giftese:

"This boy should rest in Jesus name."

@princepfrmdao:

"Must you Tell everybody say na you dey write him songs?"

@kizzraver:

"I don't think y'all know how to read fr."

@__zidaa:

"Must you always make it about you "

@scoder_jnr_11:

"No be India movie nah life assurance."

@destgifted_:

"That upper cut way Davido talk for hmmm na peruzzi need."

@big_vick147:

"Must you tell everyone you wrote the song? You self write and sing hit song, everyday Cho Cho Cho."

@damilolaadenodi:

"This Peruzzi own too much sef. Must you make the world know you wrote the song together? Your point exactly?"

Peruzzi calls out Davido

Legit.ng had reported that fast-rising Nigerian singer Peruzzi made a case over his former music boss Davido's latest flamboyant purchases.

The international Afrobeats sensation buzzed the internet with the news of acquiring a private jet.

Peruzzi, known for being one of the DMW boss' songwriters, revealed the moments they shared a day before his grand acquisition.

Source: Legit.ng