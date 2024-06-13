Portable has received love from his dentist after he was dragged by Saida BOJ over his oral hygiene

The female influencer had called out Portable and warned him to brush his teeth before talking to her

In her reaction, she praised Portable for his good hygiene and said he does not have mouth odour

A female dentist known as Smile for Siju on social media has reacted after Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ dragged Portable over his oral hygiene.

Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ replied Portable after he called her out. In her response, she said that the singer should brush first before talking to her.

Taking sides with her client, the female dentist smiled first and said the influencer slapped her brand. According to her, it was rare to see Zazu's kind of teeth, despite the fact that he smokes.

Portable's dentist replies Saida BOJ. Photo credit @portablebaebey/@smile4siju/@saidaboj

Source: Instagram

Dentist praises Portable

In the video, the lady explained that his client does not have mouth odour. She emphasized that the controversial singer might be razz, but he was not a dirty boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She lectured Saida BOJ that Portable had a good dentition.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the dentist about Saida BOJ's claim. Here are some of the comments below:

@smile4siju:

"@portablebaeby You're a beacon of truth and courage in the face of hate and misinformation. Your boldness is inspiring, seriously guyz portable dentition is indeed lit! "

@palazzo_music:

"If you know that this girl is talented hit it."

@srj_omoakin:

"That saida get bad mouth ooo. She finish Our Otedola Sango."

@glowup_skincare_cosmetics_vent:

"Aunty dey market her brand wise one."

@nikita_fc:

"This Saida reply really pain portable oooo.....am enjoying una drama....oya continue."

@official_jydex:

"I am coming to cleen my teee @smile4siju_backup."

@collins_cmajor:

"Portable is so wise. Making money from advert inside beef lol."

@yetty_creamy:

"Na saida still dey win she dey top."

@waspa_lee:

"Sharp PR ."

@yetty_creamy:

"Na Saida still dey win she dey top."

Saida BOJ addresses men

Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ had resumed her talks about men in a viral video.

According to her, men must have N50million before they should think about marriage.

The influencer was a guest on Blessing CEO's podcast, where she made the bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng