Singer Davido is known to have a rivalry with some artistes in the industry and also exchange words with fans of his colleagues

However, he noted that he won't be tolerating any wrongdoing against him anymore and he made this known on X

Some of his fans were excited about his post and they gingered him to go ahead with his desire and gave him their full support

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has expressed his feelings against anyone who would want to treat him unpleasantly.

It is no news that the Feel crooner has gotten himself involved in artiste rivalry and one of his fierce opponents in the industry is Wizkid.

Some weeks ago, they both exchanged words on social media and their fans also engaged in the online drama.

In a post on X on Sunday, June 2, he said that he won't tolerate any wrong act against him and he would pay everyone according to his coin.

"Anybody wey do me bad go collect this year one by one. Just dey watch… e don start already. Dem go feel it," he wrote.

Fans react to Davido's post

Several fans of the singer have reacted to his post on X. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@abazwhyllzz:

"Abeg no forgive anybody o. No hear anything. Leave Wizkid for us, we go handle am no stress yourself boss."

@KinqKudos:

"Where my meme coin money?"

@anthonystilldey:

"So, you don plan to beat Wizkid like this?"

@wizkidfc_:

"Go find one place sit down."

@TheDamiForeign:

"Make nothing sha do me, cos you won’t like what I’ll do for you."

@Kellybonito_:

"Lock Wizkid up make he go join Bobisky and Verydark man, then throw away the key."

@_oluwaseun9:

"People wey you do baď nko? You wey dey rise by rippińg others."

Video of Davido and Wizkid ending beef

Legit.ng earlier reported that amid the drama between top Nigerian singers Wizkid and Davido, netizens have dug up a video from December when they seemingly ended their beef.

The reemerged clip showed the two music stars hugging and vibing to each other’s music at a club in December 2023.

However, just four months later, they have gotten back to fighting dirty online, and netizens reacted to the old video.

