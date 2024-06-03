Nigerian singer Spyro recently trended on social media after he posted a picture of himself and former Big Brother Naija star Nengi on his page

The singer, who had once admitted to having a massive crush on Nengi, seems to have taken it a step further

In a new video, Spyro has addressed those who bashed him for expressing his feelings about the BBNaija star and has offered to take her on an all-expense trip to Canada

Nigerian singer and devout Christian Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, recently sparked massive social media reactions after posting a photo collage of himself and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Nengi.

The singer had shared before on social media what he thinks of Nengi. Spyro seems set to take his affection and feelings about Nengi to a new level with his latest actions about the reality TV star.

Nigerian singer Spyro has finally surmised the courage to ask Nengi out on a date. Photo credit: @nengiofficial/@spyro_official

Source: Instagram

After the photo collage of himself and Nengi he posted on his page went viral, Spyro released a video to address the reactions that his post stirred on social media.

Spyro offers to take Nengi to Canada

In his new video, the Who's Your Guy singer openly declared his affection for the former BBNaija star.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After bashing Nigerians for trying to discourage him from going after Nengi, he shared why he likes the reality TV star and intends to pursue a relationship with her.

Spyro also offered to take Nengi for his North American tour across Canada. The singer noted in his post that the trip would be all expenses paid, and it would give them time to get to know each other.

Watch Spyro's video here:

Netizens react as Spyro asks Nengi out

See some of the reactions that trailed Spyro's video after he asked Nengi out for an all-expense paid trip to Canada:

@annieidibia1:

"I loveeeeeee you for this! . I'm not sure of what trolling or negative ish going after what u posted… but in all honesty Nengi is actually one of the sweetest human I've met."

@sharonooja:

"My brother best line. You dropped here was a lot of people will be shocked on judgement day !!!! Facts!!!!! Remember our conversation!!"

@thetrenchboy:

"Wetin be this."

@pauloo2104:

"I agreed 100% Jesus Boy @spyro__official and let's call @nengiofficial Jesus girlllll Canada we're coming."

@versace_empire1:

"Oboi go her dm and tell her ur mind...which kain social media childish play be this...go tell her ur mind ASAP...no de disturb me this morning..."

@thisisprinx:

"This bro is gone."

@horlah_mideh:

"My brother, Ask OZO for past questions before you leap."

@mizchibuzo:

"E don dey quote bible on top woman matter, hei God, finished man."

cjviolinist:

"Na so Samson take talk 5,213 years ago … Continue, body go tell you."

@thickdidi___:

"Be like Una don dey date already sef."

@theibukunoluwa1:

"Spyro sha Dey shoot hin shot continuously sounds like cruise but he his passing a message Sharp guy."

@officialriabee:

"Eh God! At this junction, Spyro is a finished man."

@officialestherrosh:

"Now you understand when someone said you should pay her for her beauty. All expense paid trip ooo."

@kuzydaniel:

"Go ask ozo o make u no learn the hard way."

@realchinnynnaji:

"Don’t mind them joor . Is it a bad thing if a gospel singer falls in love with a raunchy girl?"

@iam_macp:

"Some people wan make both heaven n hell same time."

@efewarriboy3:

"@nengiofficial Jesus boy dey call you. Him wan preach to you."

@paulwae_:

"All I see is a finished and smitten man."

@tatascaritas:

"Spyro l pray you get Nengi oh . This kind toasting sweet."

Portable ends beef with Spyro

In another entertainment news, controversial singer Portable finally ended his beef with Spyro.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Spyro is rejecting Portable's request for a collaboration.

In another IG post, he retracted his statement and called the singer a "bad guy" after receiving an email to do a collaboration with him.

Source: Legit.ng